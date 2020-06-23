'The Last Of Us 2' Timeline: When Did Outbreak Start In The Game?

The Last of Us 2 is one of the hottest game sequels of the year from acclaimed developer Naughty Dog. The game is exclusive for the PlayStation 4 and is available in four editions including the Standard Edition, Special Edition, Collector's Edition, and Ellie Edition.

When does The Last of Us 2 take place?

The story of the game is set in a pandemic-ravaged world in 2039, five years after the original game. If you are prepared for the sequel, you must be concerned about the DLC's story and what it was all about. However, you should also know exactly how long after the original game the sequel takes place.

The Last of Us 2 timeline

Here's a look at all the major events from The Last of Us universe that will help you catch up before hooking onto the sequel.

September 26, 2013 – Outbreak Day

September 26 marks the day a parasitic fungal infection hit mankind, devastating The Last of Us universe. A state of national emergency was declared, causing civilians from all around the world to evacuate their homes, with nowhere safe to go or take refuge. Since 2013, game developers have been using this day to celebrate the Last of Us community by introducing a range of exclusive items and other special promotions.

Fall 2032 – American Dreams

Ellie reaches the Boston Quarantine Zone after she turns 13. At the location, she runs into a group of teenagers who try to assault her, however, she manages to escape after being saved by Riley Abel. Following the incident, the two become fast friends.

Summer 2033 – Left Behind Flashbacks

Ellie and Riley turn 14 and 16 respectively and spend some quality time at an abandoned mall. The two share a kiss before an infected person bites them both. Soon after, Riley passes away.

Summer 2033 – Last of Us Begins

Ellie connects with Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies, who discovers Ellie's immunity and makes plans to send her to the Fireflies HQ in Salt Lake City to be studied. Joel, now in his late forties, smuggles and sells weapons and other resources, but Marlene tasks him with escorting Ellie.

Winter 2033 – Left Behind

Ellie visits a mall to search for some medical equipment which can be used to help Joel, where the DLC flashes back to Ellie's memories of her time spent with Riley.

Winter 2033 to 2034 – Last of Us

While looking for some food items, Ellie comes across a cannibal named David who gives her an antibiotic in exchange for a deer killed by Ellie. Following the incident, David attempts to hire her into his cult-like setting, however, Ellie is forced to kill him after he turns on her.

Spring 2034 – Last of Us

Ellie and Joel head over to Salt Lake City, where Marlene informs Joel that the doctors will soon dissect Ellie's brain, thereby killing her. Upon hearing the news, Joel kills all the doctors in the facility, a bunch of Firefly soldiers and even Marlene.

Joel takes Ellie to Tommy's settlement where he tells Ellie that they don't need her assistance in discovering a cure.

Spring 2034 – Last of Us: "One Night Live" Epilogue

Joel reconciles with Ellie during the One Night Live Epilogue.

Image credits: PlayStation