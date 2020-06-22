The Last Of Us 2 Spoilers: Does Jesse Die In The Action-adventure Game?

Naughty Dog’s latest adventure game, The Last Of Us 2 has certainly dominated the gaming sectors since its release. The gamers have been waiting for the continuation of The Last Of Us for years now. This new third-person perspective game has a number of new features and additions that have been a major addition to this game franchise.

The gamers certainly enjoy the storyline of the game which makes the gamers love The Last Of Us 2. The game also has a number of unexpected twists that you might have not seen coming. Thus the game is known for its story and certainly has raised the bars since the first part of the game. A number of players who have been playing the game are asking "does Jesse die in The Last Of Us 2" and want to know what happens to him. Read more if you too want to know what happens to Jesse. The content ahead contains The Last Of Us 2 spoilers and it might ruin the experience of the game.

These words have been 7 years in the making: #TheLastofUsPartII is out now.



Read a special message from @Neil_Druckmann: https://t.co/RCjUJ1roD4

What happens to Jesse in The Last Of Us 2?

Jesse is Dina’s ex-boyfriend and who accompanies her while she is out during her adventure. When Abby confronts the group at the theatre on Day 3, Ellie and Jesse just rush through the door in order to rush Abby. Abby gives an extremely quick reaction and shoots Jesse. Jesse dies because of the gunshot. Later, his son lives on the farm along with Dina and Ellie.

Since it’s release, the game has been getting mixed reviews from fans and critics. But the players are certainly loving that the makers have shown essential character developments and some unexpected storyline twists which have gotten the players stuck to this game. There is a proper reason for using the line, “A dark game of the dark time” for the second part because it certainly has many brutal deaths and chilling moments.

About Jesse voice actor

Stephen A. Chang is a popular actor and a producer known for his contributions to the films like Shameless and Captain Marvel. He has also been a part of the television show Artificial and has managed to gain popularity through his iconic roles. His latest achievement is to voice the character of Jesse in the game The Last Of Us 2.

