Tokyo Game Show 2020 Schedule And Games Lineup; Read Details

Tokyo Game Show 2020 is right around the corner. The Tokyo Game Show is kept in high regard for most players. It is widely popular and amongst the biggest gaming conventions. Tokyo Game Show is also a host to many high ranking publishers such as Capcom, Konami, and more.
This event, like all other events in 2020, is going to be a virtual one. Players from all around the world have been wondering about the Tokyo Game Show 2020 schedule and lineup of games.
Tokyo Game Show 2020 Schedule
Find the full Tokyo Game Show 2020 schedule below:
September 25th
Block 1
- 3 am BST: Organiser’s Program
- 4 am BST: Gamera Game Now!
- 5 am BST: Huawei Technologies Japan App Gallery
- 6 am BST: Renaissance High School Group
- 7 am BST: SoftBank
- 8 am BST: Lilith Games: AFK Arena x Rise of Kingdoms TGS Special
- 10 am BST: DMM Games New Title Presentation
- 11 am BST: Keynote
- 12 pm BST: Sega / Atlus TV
- 1 pm BST: GungHo Online Entertainment Tokyo Game Show Official Live Stream
- 2 pm BST: Capcom Special Program
- 3 pm BST: Mouse Computer
- 4 pm BST: Efun New Title Information Live Stream
- 5 pm BST: Fujitsu Connected Technologies
Block 2
- 9 am to 11 am BST: Sense of Wonder Night 2020
Block 3
- 3 pm to 6 pm BST: eSports X: Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2020 Part 1: Opener
September 26th
Block 1
- 2 am BST: Organizer’s Program
- 3 am BST: D3 Publisher: Save the Square Earth! Earth Defense Force: World Brothers TGS 2020 Live Stream
- 4 am BST: Happinet
- 6 am BST: Spike Chunsoft: Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire
- 7 am BST: Level-5 Special Meeting
- 9 am BST: GREE Animation Game Show 2020
- 10 am BST: Cygames: TGS 2020 Special Sneak Peek Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle
- 11 am BST: Japan Game Awards 2020: Day 1
- 12 pm BST: Konami Info Show
- 1 pm BST: Koei Tecmo Games
- 3 pm BST: I-O Data Device
- 4 pm BST: Tencent Games
Block 2
- 5 am to 5.30 am BST: Japan Game Awards 2020: Amateur Division
Block 3
- 10 am to 1 pm BST: eSports X: Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup TGS 2020 Online
- 1 pm to 4 pm BST: eSports X: Magic: The Gathering Arena
September 27th
Block 1
- 2 am BST: Organiser’s Program
- 3 am BST: Linking
- 4 am BST: Japan Electronics College
- 5 am BST: Aqua
- 6 am BST: AKRacing
- 7 am BST: Koei Tecmo Games: Dynasty Warriors 20th Anniversary Live Stream
- 8 am BST: Konami: Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Taliban!
- 9 am BST: Bandai Namco Entertainment: Sword Art Online and Scarlet Nexus Special Program
- 11 am BST: Japan Game Awards 2020: Day 2
- 12 pm BST: KLab Games: Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live
- 1 pm BST: miHoYo: Genshin Impact Pre-Launch Live Stream
- 2 pm BST: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Japan eSports Conference 2020
- 4 pm BST: Ending
Block 2
- 5 am to 7 am BST: Japan Game Awards 2020: U18 Division
Block 3
- 11 am to 2 pm BST: eSports X: Red Bull Untapped Japan Qualifier by Magic: The Gathering Arena
Tokyo Game Show time and How to watch
Tokyo Game Show 2020 begins on 24th September 4 am PT or 7 am ET and goes on till 27th of September 6 am PT or 9 am ET. Players and fans can visit the official Twitch and Youtube account of Tokyo Game Show 2020 to stream the event live (youtube link embedded below)
What games to expect from Tokyo Game Show 2020
Here is a list of the top publishers and their games that are being unveiled on Tokyo Game Show 2020:
Xbox Showcase
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
Bandai Namco
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition
- Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroes
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Little Nightmares II
- Mini 4WD Hyper Dash Grand Prix
- Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON
- Project CARS 3
- Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel
Capcom
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
- Resident Evil Village
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
Square Enix
- Babylon's Fall
- Balan Wonderworld
- Dragon Quest series
- Final Fantasy series
- King Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Marvel's Avengers
- Outriders
Promo image source: Tokyo Game Show 2020 Twitter Handle