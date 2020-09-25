Tokyo Game Show 2020 Schedule And Games Lineup; Read Details

Tokyo Game Show 2020 is right around the corner. The Tokyo Game Show is kept in high regard for most players. It is widely popular and amongst the biggest gaming conventions. Tokyo Game Show is also a host to many high ranking publishers such as Capcom, Konami, and more.

This event, like all other events in 2020, is going to be a virtual one. Players from all around the world have been wondering about the Tokyo Game Show 2020 schedule and lineup of games.

Also read: Best IOS Games Of 2020 That You Must Check Out Right Away

Also read: Fortnite 3rd Birthday Challenges That You Must Check Out Right Away

Tokyo Game Show 2020 Schedule

Find the full Tokyo Game Show 2020 schedule below:

September 25th

Block 1

3 am BST: Organiser’s Program

4 am BST: Gamera Game Now!

5 am BST: Huawei Technologies Japan App Gallery

6 am BST: Renaissance High School Group

7 am BST: SoftBank

8 am BST: Lilith Games: AFK Arena x Rise of Kingdoms TGS Special

10 am BST: DMM Games New Title Presentation

11 am BST: Keynote

12 pm BST: Sega / Atlus TV

1 pm BST: GungHo Online Entertainment Tokyo Game Show Official Live Stream

2 pm BST: Capcom Special Program

3 pm BST: Mouse Computer

4 pm BST: Efun New Title Information Live Stream

5 pm BST: Fujitsu Connected Technologies

Block 2

9 am to 11 am BST: Sense of Wonder Night 2020

Block 3

3 pm to 6 pm BST: eSports X: Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2020 Part 1: Opener

September 26th

Block 1

2 am BST: Organizer’s Program

3 am BST: D3 Publisher: Save the Square Earth! Earth Defense Force: World Brothers TGS 2020 Live Stream

4 am BST: Happinet

6 am BST: Spike Chunsoft: Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire

7 am BST: Level-5 Special Meeting

9 am BST: GREE Animation Game Show 2020

10 am BST: Cygames: TGS 2020 Special Sneak Peek Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

11 am BST: Japan Game Awards 2020: Day 1

12 pm BST: Konami Info Show

1 pm BST: Koei Tecmo Games

3 pm BST: I-O Data Device

4 pm BST: Tencent Games

Block 2

5 am to 5.30 am BST: Japan Game Awards 2020: Amateur Division

Block 3

10 am to 1 pm BST: eSports X: Puzzle & Dragons Champions Cup TGS 2020 Online

1 pm to 4 pm BST: eSports X: Magic: The Gathering Arena

September 27th

Block 1

2 am BST: Organiser’s Program

3 am BST: Linking

4 am BST: Japan Electronics College

5 am BST: Aqua

6 am BST: AKRacing

7 am BST: Koei Tecmo Games: Dynasty Warriors 20th Anniversary Live Stream

8 am BST: Konami: Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Taliban!

9 am BST: Bandai Namco Entertainment: Sword Art Online and Scarlet Nexus Special Program

11 am BST: Japan Game Awards 2020: Day 2

12 pm BST: KLab Games: Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live

1 pm BST: miHoYo: Genshin Impact Pre-Launch Live Stream

2 pm BST: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Japan eSports Conference 2020

4 pm BST: Ending

Block 2

5 am to 7 am BST: Japan Game Awards 2020: U18 Division

Block 3

11 am to 2 pm BST: eSports X: Red Bull Untapped Japan Qualifier by Magic: The Gathering Arena

Tokyo Game Show time and How to watch

Tokyo Game Show 2020 begins on 24th September 4 am PT or 7 am ET and goes on till 27th of September 6 am PT or 9 am ET. Players and fans can visit the official Twitch and Youtube account of Tokyo Game Show 2020 to stream the event live (youtube link embedded below)

What games to expect from Tokyo Game Show 2020

Here is a list of the top publishers and their games that are being unveiled on Tokyo Game Show 2020:

Xbox Showcase

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Bandai Namco

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Jump Force Deluxe Edition

Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroes

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Little Nightmares II

Mini 4WD Hyper Dash Grand Prix

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON

Project CARS 3

Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020

Scarlet Nexus

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel

Capcom

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Resident Evil Village

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Square Enix

Babylon's Fall

Balan Wonderworld

Dragon Quest series

Final Fantasy series

King Hearts: Melody of Memory

Marvel's Avengers

Outriders

Also read: GameStop To Start Second Wave Of Pre-order For PS5 Consoles

Also read: 'God Of War Ragnarok' Is Officially Coming To PS5: Know All Details

Promo image source: Tokyo Game Show 2020 Twitter Handle