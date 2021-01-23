Twitch Streamer Average Harry Devastated After Being Banned On Twitch

15-year old Twitch streamer Average Harry has landed himself in trouble when he applied for the Twitch Partner Program. Not only was his application rejected, but he is also at risk of getting banned from the platform. Read ahead to find out why was the streamer banned.

Average Harry Gets Rejected From Twitch Partner Program

Average Harry has been going through a rough patch which started in October 2020. A video of Harry crying after being mocked by a bunch of strangers on live stream went viral. Since then, he has been steadily gaining a lot of followers. He applied to become a Twitch partner but his application was rejected when the streaming platform found out that Average Harry had created his account before he was 13 years old.

Average Harry Banned by Twitch

Twitch has been very strict with enforcing age-related policies and Average Harry broke those rules. Since then, it appears he has been permanently banned after Twitch noticed some discrepancies in his account details and age. Harry has been understandably agitated with this decision as he roughly had around 90,000 followers on his account.

“I have just been permabanned on Twitch,” AverageHarry said, “For anyone wondering, this is why.’’ He shared a previous tweet, which included a screenshot of the email he received when they denied his application. “You’ve listed your age as 15, although this doesn’t appear to align with your account details,” Twitch says in the email, “Please get in touch with Twitch support in order to see whether you can update your birthday to be accurate. Otherwise, you may need to make a new account with correct details.”

So you’re telling me I waited 72 days on my partner application just to get denied and told if I ever wanted partner I’d have to make a completely different account...



Fuck me man pic.twitter.com/pmj8NYGrgq — averageharry 🦍 (@HarryButAverage) January 12, 2021

Average Harry has no plans of giving up. Harry could try and get his ban reversed if he could gather enough people to support him. It seems unlikely, however, given Twitch policies. Twitch doesn't want to make exceptions for anyone or set bad examples, as per many reports. He is getting a lot of support on social media and a lot of young followers are supporting him. It remains to be seen what Twitch will ultimately decide.

