URF tier List: Here's A List Of The Most Powerful Champions In The Game Mode

The Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) remains one of the most popular game modes in League of Legends since it was added in 2014. Fortunately for fans, the URF mode was recently brought back to the online battle arena game for its flagship Worlds 2020 event. With the URF mode, players can engage in battles without any mana restrictions and there is also a cooldown reduction on the abilities.

There are also a bunch of other factors that make the URF mode more intriguing for players; however, it might seem a bit challenging when it comes down to selecting champions in this game mode. So, let us walk you through the URF tier list to help you pick the best characters.

URF tiers

Tier S – Champions in Tier S are the very best characters in the URF mode.

– Champions in Tier S are the very best characters in the URF mode. Tier A – Champions in Tier A are regarded as great options; however, they aren't as powerful as those in the top tier.

– Champions in Tier A are regarded as great options; however, they aren't as powerful as those in the top tier. Tier B – Tier B champions are considered above average characters who may also surpass some of the Tier A champions.

– Tier B champions are considered above average characters who may also surpass some of the Tier A champions. Tier C – Champions belonging to Tier C are average characters; however, they can still be effective in certain situations.

– Champions belonging to Tier C are average characters; however, they can still be effective in certain situations. Tier D – Tier D champions are the least viable characters.

URF tiers list

URF S tier champions

Diana

Fiora

Jax

Karthus

Morgana

Samira

Senna

Wukong

URF A tier champions

Annie

Garen

Jayce

Lulu

Malzahar

Master Yi

Rumble

Swain

Vladimir

Xayah

Ziggs

URF B tier champions

Aphelios

Dr. Mundo

Ezreal

Fiddlesticks

Karma

Leona

Lillia

Lux

Pantheon

Qiyana

Kayle

Maokai

Sett

Teemo

Zyra

URF C tier champions

Amumu

Ashe

Blitzcrank

Galio

Heimerdinger

Kennen

Lissandra

Lucian

Poppy

Renekton

Skarner

Taliyah

Thresh

Tristana

Trundle

Udyr

Warwick

URF D tier champions

Aatrox

Aurelion Sol

Azir

Braum

Gnar

Kindred

Kled

Miss Fortune

Mordekaiser

Nidalee

Olaf

Rammus

Rek'Sai

Sejuani

Sion

Shyvana

Tahm Kench

Taric

Trundle

Volibear

Yorick

Zilean

The Ultra Rapid Fire game mode will be available for fans throughout the Worlds 2020 event. League of Legends is currently available only on Microsoft Windows and macOS platforms.

