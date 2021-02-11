Valheim Ymir Flesh Location Guide: Where To Find Ymir's Flesh In Valheim?

Quick links:
Valheim is a survival sandbox Viking game which launched on 2nd February. The game is currently on the top of the best sellers list and has a rating of “overwhelmingly positive” with more than 13,000 reviews. Just like in other survival games, gathering materials for crafting a particular item is a common thing. In Valheim one such crafting item is Ymir’s Flesh that the players will need for creating one of the strongest weapons in the game. Continue reading to know all about the Valheim ymir flesh.
In order to find Ymir’s Flesh in Valheim, the players will have to locate a trader with the name of Haldor. He has red hair and blue coloured flesh and can be found in the Black Forest. Since he is always roaming, it will be hard to get his exact location. This Ymir's flesh is used for creating one of the best weapons in the game: an Iron Sledgehammer. Other items that will be required are Drauger Elite trophy (this also gives the recipe for the weapon), iron and wood.
Since Ymir's flesh is one of the rarest items in Valheim, so farming it will be very difficult. A total of 120 coins are needed to obtain it. Another thing that the players should keep in mind is that, if they manage to locate Haldor, the first thing they should do is purchase Ymir's flesh from him along with increase the carrying capacity.
