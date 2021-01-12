Valorant New Ranking System: Know More Changes Coming With 2.0 Update

Riot Games have managed to create much anticipation android the release of Valorant Episode 2 and thus the players have been asking questions related to it. To help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know more information about Valorant Episode 2 ranked changes.

Also Read | Valorant 2.0 Patch Notes: New Agent Yoru Abilities, Omen Nerf, And Brimstone Buff

Also Read | Valorant BlastX Skin: Here's How To Get This New Valorant Skin

Valornat new Ranking System

The makers have managed to make it to the headlines for the number of new changes that have been made to their game. The had released a set of patch notes for the Valorant 2.0 update. The makers had mentioned that "Our current rank system doesn’t give you a great picture of where you stand in between ranks, how much you should generally expect to gain match to match, and why you are moving," Riot also mentioned in the patch notes.

"With these changes, we hope the rank system is much easier to understand, more fair, and it's harder to quickly lose ranks for those days when your game is off." Apart from this, we have also listed some additional information about Valorant Episode 2.

Valorant Episode 2 release time has now been released by the makers. Players can get their hands on the new episode of Valornat on January 12, 2021. Apart from this, makers have also announced that the players will get access to a new playable character called Yoru who specialises in infiltration. The official description of the character says, “Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look. Yoru is our Infiltrating Duelist, using an array of tools to re-position himself or create fakeouts. Yoru players will be lurking around the map, causing chaos, and getting frags.” Apart from that, the players will have to play the game to check the Valorant new ranking system.

More about Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020. The players have also been curious to know about the ranking system in the game. To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to make a list of all the ranks in Valorant. Here is a list of Ranks in Valorant.

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

Also Read | Valorant Leaks: New Character, Yoru And More About The Upcoming Episode 2

Also Read | Valorant Episode 2 Release Date: New Character Yoru And 12 Gun Skins