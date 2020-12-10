Valorant BlastX Skin: Here's How To Get This New Valorant Skin

The players have recently been talking about the Valorant skins that have just been launched. This was done because of the new Valornat update that was just released. To help out the players, we have listed all the information we know about the new BlastX skins. Read more to know about the new Valorant BlastX skin.

Also Read | Valorant First Strike NA Global Finals: How To Watch, Schedule And Other Event Details

Also Read | Valorant 1.14 Patch Notes Update: Know All The Major Changes In The Game

Valornat Blastx Skin

Valorant's BlastX skin bundle have now been released for all the players online. The makers are trying to get their players back to the 90s with some resemblances from the new BlastX skin. This has been established by bringing in the little toy guns that were one of the most popular toys of that era. To help put the viewers, we have listed all the BlastX weapons bundles right here.

Frenzy

Odin

Spectre

Phantom

Melee

All Valorant BlastX skins have levels to them with four being the highest. All these levels will unlock a new feature to the skin. Every weapon in the BlastX pack is released with 4 weapons. The second level of the bundle brings in a muzzle flash animation with little darts that have the capability to stick on the wall. The level three of the bundle bring in a completely new equip animation. It has brought in a new gift wrapping that is torn by the agent in order to reveal the gun inside. The fourth level of the Blast X skin brings in kill animation where the enemy is wrapped up into a giant present.

We’re wrapping up the year with messages from our devs to you, our community. First up, the Premium Content team says thanks for expressing yourself with all the cosmetics they’ve brought to VALORANT. https://t.co/WcWBah3Aum — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 9, 2020

More about Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020. The players have also been curious to know about the ranking system in the game. To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to make a list of all the ranks in Valorant. Here is a list of Ranks in Valorant

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

All Valornat Characters

Breach

Brimstone

Cypher

Jett

Killjoy

Omen

Phoenix

Raze

Reyna

Sage

Sova

Viper

Also Read | Valorant Champions Tour Circuit Format, Dates And Regions Announced By Riot Games

Also Read | Valorant Prime Skins; Check Out The Skins And Learn How To Get Them