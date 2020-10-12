Valorant Singularity Skins: Know All About This Upcoming Skin Bundle In Valorant Act 3

Valorant Act 2 is nearing its end and players are trying to get to the highest rank before Act 3 starts refreshing their ranks. In terms of the content from Riot Games, Valorant Act 3 could just be one of the biggest ever since its release which was around 6 months back. This new update will bring a new map named Icebox, a new Agent named Skye and now the latest leaks have mentioned that the new skins will have variants. This singularity skin collection from Valorant will launch on 13 October, which is the same date for Act 3. Continue reading to know all about this new skin collection and more.

Valorant Singularity Skins

The upcoming Act 3 of Riot’s competitive shooter Valorant is set to bring the new Singularity collection to the game besides other anticipated changes. The new upcoming Valorant Act 3 is going to bring a lot of new changes and the usual rank refresh, and this time a huge skin collection known as Singularity is going to be featured. This collection will include skins for the Sheriff, Spectre, Ares, Phantom, and the Melee.

As for the skins in the premium category, they will have a price of 2,175 Valorant Points. The Melee will be priced at a total of 4,350 Valorant Points. There will also be an option to purchase the entire bundle at a cost of 8,700 VP which is the discounted price. The developers of Valorant mentioned that this skin collection is from a distant future whose origins are unknown. These will have a black and purple finish design with special and unique visual effects on all of them.

Valorant Singularity Skin Collection Cost

The Singularity bundle will cost 8,700 VP which will include the before-mentioned gun skins along with exclusives like a player card, spray, gun buddy. For the players who are only thinking of purchasing one or two skins from this bundle can also do that by getting them from the rotating shop.

Sheriff: 2,175 VP

Spectre: 2,175 VP

Phantom: 2,175 VP

Ares: 2,175 VP

Melee: 4,350 VP

Promo Image Credits: Riot Games