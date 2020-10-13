Valorant Error Code 7: What Causes Error And How To Fix It?

Valorant has risen to become one of the most successful tactical first-person shooter games around the world. The free-to-play multiplayer title from Riot Games received timely updates since releasing earlier this year. However, it is still prone to various bugs and error codes. Players generally run into these Valorant error codes during the initial boot up or in the middle of gameplay, where every code indicates a specific error message.

Valorant error code 7 is one such error code that has plagued the FPS game since its official launch. So, if you have been encountering this Valorant error and you just couldn’t seem to resolve it, let us help you understand what this error code actually means and how it can be fixed.

What causes Valorant error 7?

Most of the Valorant error codes that we usually encounter in the game are related to some kind of hardware or software malfunction from the client-side. However, that is not exactly the case with this error. If you go by the official Valorant support page, it indicates that Valorant error code 7 could be a result of a suspension of the user's Riot account. The page advises the user to check their associated email for more details on the issue. The page also adds that there could be some issue related to the platform, thus encouraging the player to go through the official Discord or support site banner.

How to fix Valorant error 7?

If your Riot account has been suspended due to a dishonourable behaviour or breaches of the Valorant community code, then you won't able to resolve the issue by tweaking some game settings on your PC. In this case, your only option would be to wait for the Valorant Player Support team to address the issue and lift the suspension. However, if that's not the case, you can easily resolve the issue using these workarounds.

Restart the game client

Restarting the Valorant client is a simple fix for most of the error codes you will encounter over time. Just restart your PC and let Vanguard booth with Windows.

Uninstall Riot Vanguard

If the above step doesn't resolve the issue, you should try uninstalling the Riot Vanguard using the tray icon. Once you have done that, just reboot the system and relaunch the game client to reinstall the Riot Vanguard automatically. Now, restart the system and launch the game.

Contact Support

If you continue to face the error, your only option is to raise the issue with the Valorant support team.

Image credits: Play Valorant