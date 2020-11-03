Valorant Gun Skins List: Check Out List Of Weapon Skins From Act I To Act III

Valorant Act 3 brings a lot of new skins which further adds to the large collection of cosmetics that this game has for its players. Even though the game is free, skins serve as one of Riot Games' main sources of revenue Continue reading to know all about the skins in the latest Valorant update.

Valorant Gun Skins List

Here is a list of all the Valorant skins starting from Act I to Act III:

Individual Skins - These are the Agents' Skins that can be obtained by completing Agent Contracts.

Pistolinha Classic - Obtained by completing Raze's Contract

Final Chamber Classic - Obtained by completing Sage's Contract

Wunderkind Shorty - Obtained by completing Killjoy's Contract

Snakebite Shorty - Obtained by completing Viper's Contract

Ragnarocker Frenzy - Obtained by completing Breach's Contract

Swooping Frenzy - Obtained by completing Skye's Contract

Spitfire Frenzy - Obtained by completing Phoenix's Contract

Hush Ghost - Obtained by completing Cypher's Contract

Vendetta Ghost - Obtained by completing Reyna's Contract

Soul Silencer Ghost - Obtained by completing Omen's Contract

Peacekeeper Sheriff - Obtained by completing Brimstone's Contract

Game Over Sheriff - Obtained by completing Jett's Contract

Protektor Sheriff - Obtained by completing Sova's Contract

Battle Passes Skins - Unlocked By completing Battle Pass tiers

Episode 1 Act I

Kingdom Collection Knife - Tier 50 Act 1 Classic - Tier 50 Act 1 Spectre - Tier 5 Act 1 Bucky - Tier 1 Act 1 Phantom - Tier 25 Act 1

Couture Collection Frenzy - Tier 16 Act 1 Stinger - Tier 15 act 1 Bulldog - Tier 10 Act 1 Marshal - Tier 20 Act 1

DOT EXE Collection Ghost - Tier 35 Act 1 Judge - Tier 40 Act 1 Odin - Tier 30 Act 1 Vandal - Tier 45 Act 1



Act II

POLYfox Collection Sheriff - Tier 16 Act 2 Judge - Tier 10 Act 2 Guardian - Tier 20 Act 2 Bulldog - Tier 15 Act 2

Red Alert Collection Classic - Tier 40 Act 2 Bucky - Tier 30 Act 2 Stinger - Tier 35 Act Operator - Tier 45 Act 2

Hivemind Collection Sword - Tier 50 Act 2 Shorty - Tier 50 Act 2 Spectre - Tier 5 Act 2 Ares - Tier 1 Act 2 Vandal - Tier 20 Act 2



Act III

Ruin Collection Marshal - Tier 1 Act 3 Shorty - Tier 20 Act 3 Guardian - Tier 30 Act 3 Vandal - Tier 45 Act 3 Dagger - Tier 50 Act 3

Serenity Collection Ghost - Tier 5 Act 3 Judge - Tier 15 Act 3 Phantom - Tier 25 Act 3 Spectre - Tier 40 Act 3

Surge Collection Bucky - Tier 10 Act 3 Classic - Tier 16 Act 3 Phantom - Tier 35 Act 3 Sheriff - Tier 50 Act 3



