Valorant Gun Skins List: Check Out List Of Weapon Skins From Act I To Act III

Valorant Act 3 brings a lot of new skins which further adds to the large collection of cosmetics that this game has for its players. Even though the game is free, skins serve as one of Riot Games' main sources of revenue Continue reading to know all about the skins in the latest Valorant update.
Also read | Vampire: The Masquerade Battle Royale Finally Announced: Know All Details
Valorant Gun Skins List
Also read | Legendary Fish RDR2: Where Can Players Find All The Legendary Fish?
Here is a list of all the Valorant skins starting from Act I to Act III:
Individual Skins - These are the Agents' Skins that can be obtained by completing Agent Contracts.
- Pistolinha Classic - Obtained by completing Raze's Contract
- Final Chamber Classic - Obtained by completing Sage's Contract
- Wunderkind Shorty - Obtained by completing Killjoy's Contract
- Snakebite Shorty - Obtained by completing Viper's Contract
- Ragnarocker Frenzy - Obtained by completing Breach's Contract
- Swooping Frenzy - Obtained by completing Skye's Contract
- Spitfire Frenzy - Obtained by completing Phoenix's Contract
- Hush Ghost - Obtained by completing Cypher's Contract
- Vendetta Ghost - Obtained by completing Reyna's Contract
- Soul Silencer Ghost - Obtained by completing Omen's Contract
- Peacekeeper Sheriff - Obtained by completing Brimstone's Contract
- Game Over Sheriff - Obtained by completing Jett's Contract
- Protektor Sheriff - Obtained by completing Sova's Contract
Battle Passes Skins - Unlocked By completing Battle Pass tiers
Episode 1 Act I
- Kingdom Collection
- Knife - Tier 50 Act 1
- Classic - Tier 50 Act 1
- Spectre - Tier 5 Act 1
- Bucky - Tier 1 Act 1
- Phantom - Tier 25 Act 1
- Couture Collection
- Frenzy - Tier 16 Act 1
- Stinger - Tier 15 act 1
- Bulldog - Tier 10 Act 1
- Marshal - Tier 20 Act 1
- DOT EXE Collection
- Ghost - Tier 35 Act 1
- Judge - Tier 40 Act 1
- Odin - Tier 30 Act 1
- Vandal - Tier 45 Act 1
Act II
- POLYfox Collection
- Sheriff - Tier 16 Act 2
- Judge - Tier 10 Act 2
- Guardian - Tier 20 Act 2
- Bulldog - Tier 15 Act 2
- Red Alert Collection
- Classic - Tier 40 Act 2
- Bucky - Tier 30 Act 2
- Stinger - Tier 35 Act
- Operator - Tier 45 Act 2
- Hivemind Collection
- Sword - Tier 50 Act 2
- Shorty - Tier 50 Act 2
- Spectre - Tier 5 Act 2
- Ares - Tier 1 Act 2
- Vandal - Tier 20 Act 2
Act III
- Ruin Collection
- Marshal - Tier 1 Act 3
- Shorty - Tier 20 Act 3
- Guardian - Tier 30 Act 3
- Vandal - Tier 45 Act 3
- Dagger - Tier 50 Act 3
- Serenity Collection
- Ghost - Tier 5 Act 3
- Judge - Tier 15 Act 3
- Phantom - Tier 25 Act 3
- Spectre - Tier 40 Act 3
- Surge Collection
- Bucky - Tier 10 Act 3
- Classic - Tier 16 Act 3
- Phantom - Tier 35 Act 3
- Sheriff - Tier 50 Act 3
Also read | League Of Legends Ruined King To Be Released Soon In 2021: Know All Details
Also read | Genshin Impact Wagging Tongues Predict Liben's Location Of Day 7