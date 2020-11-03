Valorant Reaver Skins Update: Check Out All The Skins Included In The Reaver Skins Bundle

Valorant skins have always been one of the best cosmetics in the game and The Reaver Collection was one of the earliest bundles that were made available to the players during the closed beta. It has a deep purple and gold theme. These skins will not simply change the colours of the gun, but add more vast cosmetic changes. For example, the Reaver Vandal and Reaver Operator change a lot in terms of cosmetics when the weapons are aimed down sight. Continue reading to know all about this valorant update.

Valorant Reaver Skins

All the players who are waiting to get the Singularity collection should purchase it before the Reaver bundle release because the Reaver collection will replace Singularity in the store. As for the release date, the Reaver skins are going to be available in the store on Tuesday, November 3 and 5325 Valorant Points is the price for the Valorant act 3 reaver collection. Below is the list of skins that are included in this bundle.

Reaver Knife

Reaver Sheriff

Reaver Vandal

Reaver Operator Level 1, 5

Reaver Knife

One of the most special knives as it was the first to reveal to the players that even melee skins are going to have different animations.

How To Unlock: Can be unlocked with Valorant Points when it is made available in the Store rotation.

Price: 3550 Valorant Points.

Reaver Sheriff

As with the other Reaver skins, this one shows that Riot plans to have skins that make heavy modifications to the base model. Has a royal purple and gold colour scheme, and sharp edges.

How To Unlock: Can be unlocked with Valorant Points when it is made available in the Store rotation.

Price: 1775 Valorant Points

Reaver Vandal

This skin has a purple/gold theme with tons of fanged edges. It has a special ADS reticle as well as some other special features this skin introduced such as player kill animations.

How To Unlock: Can be unlocked with Valorant Points when it is made available in the Store rotation.

Price: 1775 Valorant Points

Reaver Operator Level 1 & Level 5

This skin has some noticeable changes over the base model. The Level 1 matches the Reaver's purple theme while Level 5 is an evil black/red theme. The ADS while zoomed is in quite different on this beast.

How To Unlock: Can be unlocked with Valorant Points when it is made available in the Store rotation.

It has 2 levels.

Price: 1775 Valorant Points

