Valorant Weapon Skins; Check Out All The New Weapon Skins In Valorant Act 3

Valorant is out with another update for its players and this one brings an entire arrangement of new cosmetic agents for the players. The new arrangement of cosmetics incorporates blade skins, prime skins, weapon skins, and that's only the tip of the iceberg. For each online multiplayer game, players search for new cosmetic agents to plan their characters in an interesting manner to assist them with standing apart from the group. These corrective updates are anticipated by a major part in each game as it likewise gives a new look to the character's appearance. Many players have been wondering about the Valorant Weapon Skins.

Valorant Weapon Skins

Weapons are the most used in any game. Players absolutely love the weapons they use and wait for the time when they can add a new look to their favorite weapons. Though Valorant is a free game, the sale of skins is one of their main sources of revenue. Here are all the Valorant Weapon skins from ACT 3:

Ruin Collection

Marshal - Tier 1 Act 3

Shorty - Tier 20 Act 3

Guardian - Tier 30 Act 3

Vandal - Tier 45 Act 3

Dagger - Tier 50 Act 3

Serenity Collection

Ghost - Tier 5 Act 3

Judge - Tier 15 Act 3

Phantom - Tier 25 Act 3

Spectre - Tier 40 Act 3

Surge Collection

Bucky - Tier 10 Act 3

Classic - Tier 16 Act 3

Phantom - Tier 35 Act 3

Sheriff - Tier 50 Act 3

Skin Bundles

Electroflux Skin Collection

Jade Skin Collection

Ruin Skin Collection

Valorant Act 3

Valorant Act 3 is almost here and it plans to bring a whole set of changes to the game. Here’s what the players can expect from Valorant Act 3

New Map

Ice Box: An abandoned Kingdom research facility in the arctic wilderness is the next location to flex your aim and abilities. Pierce the dense snow cover as an Attacker to plant the Spike. And, outplay as Defender using zip lines to reach new and dangerous heights.

The two objective sites on Icebox favor frequent skirmishes, sharp aim, and adaptive play.

Competitive Refresh

Upgrade that Act Rank Badge with the next Competitive Act

Rank queue lowered from 6 tiers to 3 tiers, for tighter matchmaking

Select your preferred server and improve your ping

Immortal+ rank outcomes are decided 100% by wins and losses

ACT 3 Battle Pass

The Battlepass returns with improvements for Act III—revamped weekly mission progress for faster unlocks and additional Epilogue tiers.

Collect heads, rake in the XP, then snap on Act III exclusives like the “Chilly McFreeze” Gun Buddy to match the player’s arctic battles, the “Radianite Hazard” Player Card, and the Viper Spray that reminds you to wash your hands.

Purchase the Act III Premium Battlepass to unlock more tiers of VALORANT items like the Ruin Vandal, “Disco Ball” Gun Buddy, and the Surge Bucky (with variants!).

