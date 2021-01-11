Valorant Episode 2 Release Date: New Character Yoru And 12 Gun Skins

Riot Games have managed to create much anticipation android the release of Valorant Episode 2 and thus the players have been asking question-related to it. To help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more to know more information about Valorant Episode 2 release time.

Valorant Episode 2 Release Date

All the fans of Riot Games are certainly in for a treat with the release of Valorant Episode 2. They have been asking a number of question-related to Valorant Episode 2 release time. They want to know answers to questions like when does Valorant Episode 2 come out and how to download Valorant Episode 2.

The players can log onto Valorant’s official website and social media to get answers to these question. But if you still have not been able to figure out, when does Valorant Episode 2 come out and how to download Valorant Episode 2, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with complete guide about Valorant.

Valorant Episode 2 release time has now been released by the makers. Players can get their hands on the new episode of Valornat on January 12, 2021, till March 1st. It costs anywhere around1,000 VP and includes 12 gun skins, three sets of Variants for one of the skin lines, 1 melee skin, gun buddies, cards, spray and titles. Apart from this, makers have also announced that the players will get access to a new playable character called Yoru who specialises in infiltration.

The official description of the character says, “Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look. Yoru is our Infiltrating Duelist, using an array of tools to reposition himself or create fakeouts. Yoru players will be lurking around the map, causing chaos, and getting frags.”

More about Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world.

Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020. The players have also been curious to know about the ranking system in the game. To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to make a list of all the ranks in Valorant. Here is a list of Ranks in Valorant:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

