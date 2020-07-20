Valorant Error 61: What Causes The Error Code And How To Fix It?

Valorant is one of the most talked-about tactical shooters from Riot Games. The developer's new FPS title has gained much popularity since its release on closed beta. However, the game is relatively new and is prone to a literal catalogue of error codes and bugs that constantly crop up at the time of initial boot up or during the gameplay. There are plenty of error messages that you may run into while you’re playing the game.

Every error code indicates a different problem in the game. Valorant error 61 is one such error code that gamers have been encountering since the game’s official release. So, if you are one of the users who have encountered the Valorant error code 61 and couldn’t seem to resolve the issue, we’ll help you understand what the error code actually means and how it can be fixed.

Also Read | Valorant Skin Leaks Give A Glimpse Of The New Weapon Skin Bundles; Check It Out

What causes Valorant error 61?

While most of the error codes are generally associated with some hardware or software malfunction from the client end, that isn’t the case with Valorant error 61. This error message is, in fact, a result of dishonourable behaviour or severe breaches of the community code that a player accepts before entering the game.

This may have something to do with a chat-related offense; be it text-based or verbal abuse of squad members or other users participating in the game.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.03 Target Weapon, Map, Game Modes And Guardian Changes

How to fix Valorant error 61?

As with most other error messages, code 61 isn’t something that you will be able to resolve by tweaking a few settings on your computer. Perhaps, you can only wait for the officials at Valorant Player Support to lift the suspension depending on the issue.

While bans for the most extreme behaviours can lead to a permanent suspension, some of the less serious offenses will only block you out for 72 hours. The latter is mostly in the form of a restriction that prevents you from using the text and voice chat service, while still allowing you to continue participating in the game. However, a repeat offense can certainly escalate to a permanent ban that bars players from playing the title altogether. Therefore, it is vital that players act appropriately to avoid such suspensions.

Also Read | Apex Legends Pathfinder Grapple Nerf; Legend Gets A New Twitch Prime Skin

Also Read | Elderflame Ultra Edition: New Valorant Skin Bundle Will Cost You $90

Image credits: Riot Games