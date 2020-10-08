Valorant New Agent Introduced: Here's More About The New Changes Made To The Game

Valorant has been one of the most popular games and a number of popular streamers have been on this FPP shooting game. Valorant made headlines after a social media fan page shared a tweet about its new Agent. This Valorant leak has dominated the social media sites and the fans seem to love it. Read more to know about Valorant new agent.

Valorant New character called SKYE

AGENT RUMORS:

Agent Name SKYE

Abilities:

1. AOE heal, can't self heal

2. Wolf drone that can be controlled and shot down

3. Sends out a Birb (bird) ability (like Sova recon bolt)

4. Releases 3 wolves that chase enemies#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/822u789j3y — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) October 7, 2020

The Valorant Leaks page on Twitter recently shared a picture of the new character in the game. The post also mentioned some of the character’s new abilities and perks. The character is called SKYE and the players have certainly been loving her. They also captioned the post with, “AGENT RUMORS: Agent Name SKYE, Abilities: AOE heal, can't self heal, wolf drone that can be controlled and shot down, sends out a Birb (bird) ability (like Sova recon bolt) and releases 3 wolves that chase enemies”.

A new map that's ice cold, an update about our next Agent, upcoming competitive changes, and more.



Get the info on what's coming when Act III drops on October 13th and beyond: https://t.co/YXjzFF0x8f pic.twitter.com/CAAVueBUVJ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 7, 2020

Valorant also shared the picture just hours later. They captioned it with, “A new map that's ice-cold, an update about our next Agent, upcoming competitive changes, and more. Get the info on what's coming when Act III drops on October 13th and beyond:” The post gained a lot of attention on social media lately. A fan commented, "Imagine a team with skye sage reyna Pheonix... 4 agents with healing on one team would be next to impossible to defeat". Similarly, here are some fan reactions about Valorant new character.

Imagine Skye and sage in the same team both healers oof that's gonna be a tough match pic.twitter.com/TidKmEda13 — otakusquishy (@Otakusquishy) October 7, 2020

Go for phoenix agent frenzy 🔥 — Manish.K (@__Manish__K) October 7, 2020

All Valorant Characters

Breach

Brimstone

Cypher

Jett

Killjoy

Omen

Phoenix

Raze

Reyna

Sage

Sova

Viper

More about Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for general use on June 2, 2020. The players have also been curious to know about the ranking system in the game. To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to make a list of all the ranks in Valorant. Here is a list of Ranks in Valorant.

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

