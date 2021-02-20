Last Updated:

Valorant Escalation: Check Out New Valorant Gun Game Mode

Valorant Escalation is the latest game mode that has been added by Riot in the Valorant Update 2.03.

Valorant is out with a new update for its players and this one brings a whole set of new cosmetics for the players, character updates, weapons, and a new game mode. For every online multiplayer game, players look for new cosmetics to design their characters in a unique way to help them stand out from the crowd and new abilities to wreak absolute havoc in the game. A new game mode will be the best way to try out all the new additions to the game. Valorant update has added a new game mode which has been listed in the Valorant Patch Notes called Escalation. Players want to learn more about Valorant Escalation.

Valorant Escalation

Valorant Escalation is the latest game mode added in the new Valorant update. Escalation is a limited-time game mode. In this game mode, the players have to kill and race the opposition through a cycle of different weapons and abilities, advancing together as a team through 12 Escalation levels. The first team to finish level 12, or the furthest along in 10 minutes, wins the Escalation.

This is a team mode, but each player is expected to play a certain role to complete each level. In addition to helping their team earn the points needed to complete each level, the players also must also get at least 1 kill with each weapon/ability to progress themselves, even if their team is already on a higher Escalation level. Players can stand to gain 800 XP for each completed match, add an extra 200 XP when they pull off a win. Check out the new Valorant Gun Game Rules:

  • 5v5 game mode
  • 12 Escalation levels (each level has a specific weapon or ability)
  • The first team to 12, or furthest along in 10 minutes, wins
  • Team together must earn 7 points on a level to advance to the next level
  • A kill on the current level earns 1 point
  • A kill on a previous level earns .5 points
  • Each player has an individual weapon level they’re working to complete
  • You’ll have to earn at least 1 kill on a weapon to unlock the next weapon level
  • The team can still advance Escalation levels if you’re on an older weapon level
  • Games run for about 7–9 minutes
  • No Agent-specific abilities based on character select choice, only the standard abilities that all players will see throughout the match (see Loadout section below)
  • Fast respawns (invulnerable for first 5 seconds)

Check out the new Valorant Gun Game Loadouts

  • Level 1: Always either Raze’s Showstopper or Vandal/Phantom
  • Level 2: Always Vandal or Phantom.
  • Levels 3–11: Assorted weapons and abilities
  • Level 12: Possible Shorty, Classic, Knife, Shock Dart...or even the Snowball Launcher 
  • Health: Every death drops a health pack that expires after 10 seconds

