Valorant New Agent Skye Release Date, Abilities And Other Details You Must Know

Riot Games recently revealed that the new agent will not be made available with Act 3 but rather on the 27th of October, which is almost two weeks from the Act 3 release. It is anticipated that Valorant's new upcoming Agent Skye is going to change the meta with her healing abilities. Continue reading to know more about this new agent, release date, her abilities, and more content in the latest update of Valorant Act 3. Read on:

Valorant New Agent Skye Release Date

Valorant's thirteenth game character or Agent (as they are referred to in this game) is named Skye who can also be known as an initiator. From the known abilities she will be possessing, one of them includes Trailblazer, which is a Tasmanian tiger trinket that the players will be able to use by deploying and controlling for hunting down enemies. When the opponent is in range, this Tasmanian tiger attacks them and damages by using a concussive blast attack.

The second ability is known as Guiding Light, which will be in the form of a hawk. Players will be able to direct this attack by pointing the crosshair. This attack can blind the opponents from the safety positions, just like Breach's blast ability and Phoenix's Curveball. This will be crucial as it can give a huge advantage during 1 versus 1 skirmish. For the Ultimate attack of Skye, it is referred to as Seekers. This sends out three seekers that run towards the enemies and nearsight them.

AGENT RUMORS:

Agent Name SKYE

Abilities:

1. AOE heal, can't self heal

2. Wolf drone that can be controlled and shot down

3. Sends out a Birb (bird) ability (like Sova recon bolt)

4. Releases 3 wolves that chase enemies#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/822u789j3y — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) October 7, 2020

Now more leaks suggest that Skye's abilities will include an area of effect healing drone which will be similar to Sova. This will be in the form of a bird that can be used for scouting the enemies and the ultimate attack which releases around three wolves that can chase down enemies. While this sounds the same as the above-mentioned abilities it also can be different in terms of design which will soon be revealed on October 27th.

