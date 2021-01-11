Valorant Leaks: New Character, Yoru And More About The Upcoming Episode 2

Valorant Episode 2 release date has been announced and the players are certainly loving it. They have been trying to find some new Valorant leaks that might give them a sneak peek into the upcoming new content. So to help them, we have listed some of the most popular Valornat Leaks right here. Read more about Valorant leaks.

Valornat leaks

The players have been asking about Valorant leaks currently. A popular challenge on Twitter named Valorant Leaks has been one fo the most known page to see some unreleased content of the game. Currently, they have been posting videos about the Valorant Episode 2 that is going to be released on January 12. Videos about the new playable character called Yoru and some of the abilities. To help you guys, we have also listed a video uploaded by popular gaming streamer on Youtube. Read more to know about Valorant Episode 2.

Valorant Episode 2 release time has now been released by the makers. Players can get their hands on the new episode of Valornat on January 12, 2021. Apart from this, makers have also announced that the players will get access to a new playable character called Yoru who specialises in infiltration.

The official description of the character says, “Japanese native Yoru rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look. Yoru is our Infiltrating Duelist, using an array of tools to reposition himself or create fakeouts. Yoru players will be lurking around the map, causing chaos, and getting frags.”

More about Valorant

Valorant is a popular first-person tactical shooting game that has been created and published by Riot Games. The game is available for Microsoft Windows and the players get an option to play the game by choosing amongst a set of agents, characters designed based on several countries and cultures from different parts of the world. Before the release, a beta version was also tested before it was let out for the general use on June 2, 2020. The players have also been curious to know about the ranking system in the game. To make their gaming experience easier, we have decided to make a list of all the ranks in Valorant. Here is a list of Ranks in Valorant:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

