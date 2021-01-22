Valorant Patch Notes 2.01 Bring Agent Changes And Split Map Updates

Valorant is one of the most competitive first-person shooter games out there that has grown tremendously over the past few months. Riot Games recently introduced the much-awaited Episode 2 for tactical shooter which brought plenty of changes and new content for the fans. Now, the gaming studio has introduced another Valorant update which brings agent changes, split map updates, the ability to hide custom matches from your Match History, and much more. So, let us walk you through all the changes that are arriving with the latest Valorant 2.01 patch update.

Valorant patch notes

Here is a look at the official Valorant patch notes 2.01:

Agent updates

Jett

Smoke duration decreased 7 > 4.5

Split map changes

This Split update is focused on improving attacker options on the map, as well as reducing 50/50 checks, the depth of certain corners, and opening specific areas on the map by increasing chokepoint widths.

Increased the width of the B Main doorway This should make the space easier to navigate for attackers and make it more difficult for defenders to stall Attackers in the choke point. There is a crate for attackers to utilize on the other side of the doorways as cover, which allows for utility to be thrown into the site from a new angle.

On top of the changes to B Main, there is an additional trash pile placed in the corner to prevent defenders from hiding in too deep a nook This creates a new angle into B Main when standing on the new object.

Increased Spike plant zone boundary This allows a new Spike plant location for attackers to defend from within B Main.

New material stack for cover in B Site that allows you to isolate angles more effectively This also breaks up a vertical 50/50 angle when peeking into the site from B Main.

Reduced depth of this corner to allow pushing into defender spawn with more safety

Removed this cubby near defender spawn to allow pushing through this area more safely

Increased the width of the Vent Room entrance

Added a sloped wall in the Vent Room, which removes a 50/50 check when entering Vents from Mid The new sloped wall also protects you from wall penetration coming from Mid.

Simplified the Ramen/Scuttle Crab area This should make the map feel more open and allow you to push through and clear this area without having to rely as heavily on utility.

Reduce the depth of cubby in the Sewer to allow pushing through this space more safely

Increased the width of the doorway to A Tower and reduced safety of defenders in A Tower This change should increase the value of controlling A Ramps.

Adjusted angle of the sloped wall This allows the back corner to be cleared slightly earlier from attackers. This angle is still safe from the A Tower, however, you can now successfully clear this spot by stepping out onto the Rafters without having to drop down towards the site.

Adjusted wall depth near Screens, which allows you to move out of Screens more safely without the use of the utility.

Competitive Updates

Added ability to hide custom game results from Match History Many of the players, especially pros, have asked for the ability to not show custom game Match History results, so that they can practice without other players scouting their strategies. Developers wanted to ship this feature ahead of Challengers so you can practice without this concern.



Social Updates

The Add Friend button now exists for teammates only, and the option of adding enemy players has been removed Any teammates with privacy/streamer mode enabled will not have the Add Friend button near their name.

Queue restrictions for AFK-ing in-game and during pre-game have changed We want to make sure that folks having connectivity issues aren’t harshly penalized, but those who are purposefully AFK-ing receive harsher penalties. With that, we will be adding AFK forgiveness for a certain number of rounds, but repeated/extended occurrences will be penalized with higher queue restrictions.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with rank promotion and demotion indicators overlapping players’ rank on the Career page

Fixed a bug that would cause either a Radiant icon or an error message to show during the End of Game screen instead of the correct rank details

Fixed a bug where Reyna’s Leer would not display on the minimap correctly

Fixed a bug where credits wouldn’t be properly refunded after selling a gun that a teammate bought

Fixed a bug where offscreen flash VFX would display incorrectly

Fixed a bug where Phoenix’s starting location would briefly be displayed on the minimap after being killed in Run it Back

Fixed issue where Omen’s reforming VFX didn’t line up with where he actually appeared when using Shrouded Step

Fixed Jett being able to trigger the defuse sound while dashing

Fixed Omen being able to trigger the defuse sound while teleporting

Fixed issue that caused Yoru’s Fakeout decoy to persist in the world after his death

Fixed issue where Raze’s Boom Bot could be placed through some walls

Fixed issue where Omen could have his gun equipped while forming during From the Shadows

Resolved Regrowth’s number UI not updating as Skye used the ability

Fixed fire rate stacking issue when a player is in one Brimstone Stim Pack while another ends

Fixed Skye not properly showing the callout region she’s in

