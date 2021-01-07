Warzone Balance Patch: Overpowered DMR 14 Nerfed By Raven Software

The DMR 14 has been the most dominating weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone since it was added in the game as part of the Season 1 patch. The weapon was initially introduced in Black Ops Cold War; however, it soon made its way to Warzone with the integration that took place last month. The semi-automatic tactical rifle has been absolutely everywhere ever since, considering its massive range, minimum recoil and increased fire rate. This has obviously been a frustrating experience for players as the weapon would wipe out an entire squad with only a few bursts of fire.

Also Read | Warzone Playlist Update, January 5: COD Warzone And Cold War Patch Notes

Warzone patch update nerfs DMR 14

Following numerous complaints from players, Raven Software promised fans that the necessary balance changes would be deployed for the weapon. Now, the gaming company has rolled out a new Warzone patch, nerfing the DMR along with adjustments to a few other weapons.

The time has come.



📄#Warzone update going live:



- DMR 14 - Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil

- Type 63 - Reduced headshot damage, increased recoil

- Mac-10 - Decreased headshot multiplier

- Dual pistols - Increased hip fire spread, decreased damage range — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 6, 2021

Also Read | Purple Bullets In Cold War And Warzone: How Much Does It Cost And How To Buy The Bundle?

As per the Warzone update, the DMR nerf is in the form of reduced headshot damage along with an increased in the weapon recoil. And while the damage values haven't been revealed, the balance changes won't prove to be as effective as the nerf specifically applies to the headshot damage, making no adjustments to the body shots. As for the increased recoil, it would require players to be more precise with their shots, however, it wouldn't make much difference for experienced players.

Apart from the DMR, the new Warzone patch update also targets a few other powerful weapons in the game. The Mac-10 SMG was another weapon in Warzone has been dominating enemies up close due to its excellent handling and high rate of fire. Thankfully, the headshot multiplier

Also Read | Call Of Duty Error Code 5476, Warzone Not Working: How To Fix The Error?

Raven Software has also made the same adjustments to the Type 63 as with the DMR, however, the values are not known yet. Type 63 was yet another deadly weapon in the battle royale, although it wasn't as powerful as the DMR. Lastly, the patch has made slight adjustments to the dual pistols.

Players should note that these changes only apply to Despite these guns being in Black Ops Cold War as well, these nerfs only apply to Warzone.

Also Read | What Is The Overwolf Warzone Companion App? Is It Safe To Use The App?

Image credits: Call of Duty website