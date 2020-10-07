Warzone Secret Trails Intel Locations: Here Are All The Intel Location In COD Warzone

Call Of Duty Warzone has been one of the most played games recently. This is because of the interesting challenges introduced by the makers. They recently brought in the new threats intel to COD Warzone. The players have been waiting to know these more about the locations for these challenges. Thus we have listed all the secret trails intel in COD Warzone.

Warzone Secret trails intel locations

Hospital Tunnel

This place is located on the northern side of the Hospital. Reach that area and try to look for a train tunnel heading into the west hillside. The hospital facing side of the tunnel will have the first secret trails intel. There will be a coin to collect above the cellar entrance.

Fairground Metro Station

Start moving towards the metro station that can be found in the southwest of the fairground in Promenade East. Reach the platform and keep moving ahead. Soon you will spot a room with a number of computers in it. The secret trails intel will be seen on the desk. Collect it and move on to the next secret trails location.

Stadium Metro Station

Reach the Verdansk Center metro station on COD Warzone map. If you don’t know this location, this is the name of the stadium in Warzone. This metro station can be found on the eastern side of the Stadium. Reach that location, step down, take a left and start going down the stairs. The secret trails intel will be located on the dest at the back of the room.

Hospital: room 301

Start moving towards the Hospital. The previous secret trails intel will take you to specifically room 301 in the Hospital. Reach the third floor of the Hospital in Warzone. Try and find an award with blue walls. In there you will see a red contaminated waste bin which will have intel you are searching for. Collect this secret trails intel to move on to the next one.

Farmlands keypad Barn

For this secret trails intel, the players will need a specific key code. This code can be found in the task description of the mission. But to make your game easier, the key code is 49285163. The Farmland barn is located in the centre of the map in the square H6. It can be spotted by the bright orange graffiti. Reach that location an look for a grey door with a keypad next to it. Enter the key code there and move towards the left. The intel will be placed on a desk with a TV.

Downtown Bank

This is the last part of the secret trails intel. Start moving towards the huge banking building located in Downtown. Located on the southern side of the location Downtown that is marked on the map. Reach that location and try to search for a vault with all the safety deposit boxes. After finding it, check all the safety deposit boxes at the back of the vault. The last secret trails intel will be located in one of the security boxes.

