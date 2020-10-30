Watch Dogs: Legion Beekeeper; Learn More About This Unique Skilled-operative In Game

Watch Dogs: Legion is a spin-off of the Watch Dogs establishment and this time it is situated in London. This game sees the city of London in an incapacitated state and the players need to shape a group from the NPCs of the game to overrule the administration in London and win back their city. Players can select any NPC from the game into their group by taking a gander at their details with the assistance of the hacking framework in the game. These NPCs are skilled based operatives and one of the best-skilled operatives that players can have in their team is a Watch Dogs: Legion Beekeeper.

Also read: How To Save Watch Dogs: Legion? Here's All We Know About New Ubisoft Game

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion Hitman Location: Where To Find One Of The Best Recruits In Game?

Watch Dogs: Legion Beekeeper

Watch Dogs: Legion has provided the players with an amazing ability to recruit NPCs from the game according to their skill set. One of the best skilled-operatives is Beekeeper. Beekeepers aren’t your average bee handlers in Watch Dogs: Legion. The Beekeeper in Watch Dogs: Legion can control a swarm of robotic bees that can help stun and inflict damage on enemies. The Beekeeper also has a flashy gold uniform. A Beekeeper can be found near the parks in London. They are located near the hives that look like chrome honeycombs. Another way the player can get his hands on a Beekeeper is by completing the City of London Borough missions.

Watch Dogs: Legion Hitman

One of the ways of making a player’s team extremely lethal is hiring a Hitman. Finding a Hitman can be a difficult process in the game, fortunately for the players, there is a sure-shot way of recruiting a hitman in Watch Dogs: Legion. Hitmen are very useful and strong recruits. They carry the strongest weapons in the game, a Desert Eagle pistol, and a G36 Assault Rifle. Hitmen can also perform Gunkata takedowns and dodge rolls, making them an ideal recruit in the game.

Watch Dogs: Legion Best recruits

The whole game of Watch Dogs: Legion revolves around recruiting NPCs and building a team to overrule the governing body of London. Players have to be mindful while recruiting NPCs as these are the playable characters in the game too. Players will have to keep their stats and skill sets in mind while building an optimum team. Characters that die in the game, do not come back, so the players have to constantly build a team while playing the game. Here are some of the best Watch Dogs: Legion Recruits:

Hacker

Drone Expert

Hitman

Paramedic

Beekeeper

Football Hooligan

Getaway Driver

Anarchist

Spy

Also read: How To Get Aiden Pearce In Watch Dogs: Legions? When Will Character Arrive In-game?

Also read: Watch Dogs: Legion Crashing? Ubisoft Rolls Out Patch Notes With Hotfix Immediately