How To Save Watch Dogs: Legion? Here's All We Know About New Ubisoft Game

Ubisoft’s Watch Dog: Legion has now been launched and the players can’t get more of it. They have now been asking a number of question about the game lately. So let’s take a deep dive into the questions asked by the gamers. Here are the answers to all the questions related to the save procedure of Watch Dogs: Legion.

Also Read | How Long To Beat Watch Dogs: Legion: Total Time Required To Complete Main Campaign

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Prompts 'server Offline' On Release Day; Leaves Players Distressed

How to save Watch Dog: Legion?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to how to save Watch Dogs: Legion. The answer to this question can be found out by Watch Dogs official website on their question and answer forum. The players ask a number of questions related to the game to the makers directly. The players can easily get the answer to this question by looking at the answers given out by the makers themselves. But if you still have not been able to figure out how to save Watch Dogs: Legion, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our small guide about Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion makers have nott added the option to manually save the game. This has gained a lot of attention amongst the gaming community, urging the players to ask questions like how to save Watch Dogs: Legion. But they might not need to worry about their saved data going for a toss as the game uses an autosave technique. The makers have added a new robust autosave system to their game ans thus the players do not have an option to manually dave their game. The save option has not even been added to the in-game menus. So looking for save menus and in-game save points will not be any useful. Going ahead with the autosave system seems the only option left currently.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Showcases Major Bugs On Xbox One X Platform

More about Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now! Take to the streets of London to recruit and play as anyone. Welcome to the resistance. #WatchDogsLegion — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) October 29, 2020

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs Legion has now been released on October 29,2020. Unlike the first two additions of Watch Dogs that took place in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, Watch Dogs Legion is going to give the players an option to play in a different city, London. In Watch Dogs Legion, the players will get to "recruit" and take control of any NPC in the game. They have also specified that the player’s character choice will actually affect how the game plays out. Ubisoft also revealed that this game will have a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Ubisoft also made some changes with their current games. As the fans were not able to log in to view the Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft has decided to give their Watch Dogs 2 for free. This is mostly because of Ubisoft login failure which was reported by a number of fans. To compensate for the loss, these players will get to enjoy Watch Dogs 2 for free. They just need to have a Ubisoft account in order to get their Watch Dogs 2 at no cost.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Crashing? Ubisoft Rolls Out Patch Notes With Hotfix Immediately

Also Read | How To Get Aiden Pearce In Watch Dogs: Legions? When Will Character Arrive In-game?