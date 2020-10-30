Watch Dogs: Legion Hitman Location: Where To Find One Of The Best Recruits In Game?

Watch Dogs: Legion has finally arrived. It is a sequel to the Watch Dogs franchise and this time it is based in London. This game sees the city of London in a dilapidated state and the players have to form a team from the NPCs of the game to overrule the government in London and win back their city. Players can recruit any NPC from the game into their team by looking at their stats with the help of the hacking system in the game. These NPCs are skilled based operatives and one of the best-skilled operatives that players can have in their team is a Hitman.

Watch Dogs: Legion Hitman Location

Watch Dogs: Legion has given the ability to the players to freely recruit any random NPC they come across from the game. These NPC’s will have specific stats and skills that can be determined through the hacking system of the game. According to these stats and skills, the players can decide what types of operatives they need to build an absolutely destructive team in the game. One of the ways of making a player’s team extremely lethal is hiring a Hitman. Finding a Hitman can be a difficult process in the game, as there is no definite Watch Dogs: Legion Hitman location. Fortunately for the players, there is a sure-shot way of recruiting a hitman in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Players don’t come across hitmen randomly in the game, it is a very low chance that a player would find a Hitman just walking down the streets of London in the game. One of the best ways to find a Hitman in the game is making the location Nine Elms Defiant.

Where to find Hitman in Watch Dogs: Legion

Nine Elms borough is located in the Southwest area of the map. Players will have to finish the tasks in the area to make the borough defiant. After completing the tasks, the player will be rewarded with a Hitman on their team and also a new mission called The Black Hole of Battersea.

Hitmen are very useful and strong recruits. They carry the strongest weapons in the game, a Desert Eagle pistol, and a G36 Assault Rifle. Hitmen can also perform Gunkata takedowns and dodge rolls, making them an ideal recruit in the game.

Watch Dogs: Legion Best recruits

The whole game of Watch Dogs: Legion revolves around recruiting NPCs and building a team to overrule the governing body of London. Players have to be mindful while recruiting NPCs as these are the playable characters in the game too. Players will have to keep their stats and skill sets in mind while building an optimum team. Characters that die in the game, do not come back, so the players have to constantly build a team while playing the game. Here are some of the best Watch Dogs: Legion Recruits:

Hacker

Drone Expert

Hitman

Paramedic

Beekeeper

Football Hooligan

Getaway Driver

Anarchist

