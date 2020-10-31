Watch Dogs: Legion Makers Fix Issues Faced By All PC Players Through Latest Hotfix

Ubisoft’s Watch Dog: Legion has now been launched and the players can’t get enough of it. They have now been asking a number of questions about the game lately. So let’s take a deep dive into the questions asked by the gamers. Here are the answers to all the questions related to the Watch Dogs: Legion Patch Notes.

Watch Dogs: Legion Patch Notes for PC

We've deployed a hotfix on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC patch coming on Friday.

The makers recently released a new Watch Dogs: Legion update food the PC players. This was basically their old update that was released on October 29 for Xbox and Pss players. The makers then addressed the issues faced by Watch Dogs: Legion pc players and also released a new Hotfix for the same. They made the same changes for the PC players too. Initially, the makers had released this Hotfix for Xbox and Ps players but were soon released for PC players too. Apart from the Patch Notes, the makers also addressed the game crashing on PC. With the latest Watch Dogs: Legion hotfix, makers have managed to solve all these issues easily. So let’s take a lot at the latest Watch Dogs: Legion Patch Notes.

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints

Improved the framerate performance when driving

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

More about Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion has now been released on October 29,2020. Unlike the first two additions of Watch Dogs that took place in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, Watch Dogs Legion is going to give the players an option to play in a different city, London. In Watch Dogs Legion the players will get to "recruit" and take control of any NPC in the game. They have also specified that the player’s character choice will actually affect how the game plays out. Ubisoft also revealed that this game will have a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Ubisoft also made some changes with their current games. As the fans were not able to log in to view the Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft has decided to give their Watch Dogs 2 for free. This is mostly because of Ubisoft login failure which was reported by a number of fans. To compensate for the loss, these players will get to enjoy Watch Dogs 2 for free. They just need to have a Ubisoft account in order to get their Watch Dogs 2 at no cost. They can download directly from the Uplay app.

