Watch Dogs: Legion; Clothing Stores Locations In The New Ubisoft Release

Ubisoft’s Watch Dog: Legion has now been launched and the players can’t get more of it. They have now been asking a number of questions about the game lately. So let’s take a deep dive into the questions asked by the gamers. Here are the answers to all the questions related to the Watch Dogs: Legion clothing stores.

Watch Dogs: Legion clothing Stores locations

The players have recently been trying to find the Watch Dogs: Legion clothing stores. This is because the makers have now added a lot of new option for clothing. Watch Dogs: Legion clothing stores can be spotted easily on the map and the world itself. All the players need to do is look for a t-shirt icon on the map. These icons have been spread throughout entire London in Watch Dogs: Legion. The players can also try and find the clothing stores in crowded areas like Piccadilly Circus. Apart from this, the players were also complaining about the servers being offline. Epic Stores servers offline have been trending on social media, but the makers have certainly taken a step towards it. They have recently released a new hotfix for Watch Dogs: Legion. Here are the latest Watch Dogs: Legion patch notes.

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints

Improved the framerate performance when driving

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

Watch Dogs: Legion Countdown ends

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now! Take to the streets of London to recruit and play as anyone. Welcome to the resistance. #WatchDogsLegion — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) October 29, 2020

Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion has been released on October 29,2020. Unlike the first two additions of Watch Dogs that took place in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, Watch Dogs Legion is going to give the players an option to play in a different city, London. In Watch Dogs Legion the players will get to "recruit" and take control of any NPC in the game. They have also specified that the player’s character choice will actually affect how the game plays out. Ubisoft also revealed that this game will have a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Ubisoft also made some changes with their current games. As the fans were not able to log in to view the Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft has decided to give their Watch Dogs 2 for free. This is mostly because of Ubisoft login failure which was reported by a number of fans. To compensate for the loss, these players will get to enjoy Watch Dogs 2 for free. They just need to have a Ubisoft account in order to get their Watch Dogs 2 at no cost and download it directly from the Uplay app.

