Watch Dogs: Legion Best Recruits With Unique Skills And Traits

Watch Dogs: Legion has finally released and it's taking the gaming world by storm. Developed by Ubisoft Toronto, the video game features an expansive storyline that offers numerous unique twists and turns along with the main campaign. However, one of the biggest highlights of the video game is its gameplay innovation, allowing players to recruit anyone that they come across in the iconic city of London to DedSec.

However, every character that you come across in your journey comes with certain skills and abilities. This means that not everyone will be as valuable to your team as the other person. Therefore, you need to choose the right characters and form the best possible team to help battle against Albion. So, let us walk you through the best Watch Dogs: Legion characters with the right traits and skills.

Watch Dogs: Legion Best recruits

Hitman

A Hitman is essentially a gun expert who is armed with some heavy weapons. They can easily take down an enemy or even larger groups of enemies on the streets of London in no time. And while they're obviously a great addition to your team, it is suggested that you keep gunfights at the minimal.

Drone Expert

Having a Drone expert on your team will be crucial to the game, especially when you progress in the campaign. These experts excel at hacking enemy drones and they can easily summon one anytime during the game to bomb your enemies.

Barrister / Lawyer

There will be many instances in the game where you will find yourself arrested by the authorities for your actions. This is when a Barrister or Lawyer will help decrease the amount of time that you spend in jail.

Paramedic

A Paramedic can be another excellent recruit as they can significantly bring down the operative's inactivity due to injuries. Having a doctor on your team will serve a similar purpose except they don't have a getaway ambulance.

Spy

Having a Spy on your team also plays a major part in the game. Just like the Hitman, a Spy is also armed with some heavy weapons, and they also have an ability to hack your opponents.

Protest Leader

A protest leader is honestly one of the best recruits in Watch Dogs: Legion. These guys can draw more and more citizens to DedSec with their approach and get as much as four random people to join your team for a certain period.

Beekeeper

A Beekeeper is clearly one of the best additions to your team due to their ability to unleash a swarm of vicious bees on the opponents. You can easily find them in nearby gardens or parks around the city.

Watch Dogs: Legion is an open-world hacking video from Ubisoft and it marks the latest installment in the popular Watch Dogs series. The video game has been released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Windows PC platforms. It will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / Series S consoles as a launch title.

Image credits: Ubisoft