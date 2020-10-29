Watch Dogs: Legion Prompts 'server Offline' On Release Day; Leaves Players Distressed

After the release of flagship games like The Last of Us II and The Ghost of Tsushima, 2020 has brought upon another high-end game titled Watch Dogs: Legion which had a substantial hype around it. The game was scheduled to release today, i.e October 29, 2020, on platforms like Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia, along with Windows PC platforms. However, a number of users who use the Epic games store in order to get their hands on the game are getting the 'Watch Dogs: Legion server offline' prompt.

Watch Dogs: Legion server offline

Players are getting the Epic Games server offline prompt also whenever they're trying to play the game. One Twitter user by the name @SuhoTatuski took to Twitter and wrote, ''Yeah I still don't get Watch Dogs Legion right now I even restarted my PC to see if that even fixes it but I'm still on "server Offline" and the time is deff on the bottom right so am way passed when this game was supposed to be launched do I have to reinstall?'. Whereas another user by the name @Marcusfenixatio wrote - ' @Ubisoft Anyone who bought Watch Dogs Legion from Epic Store is unable to play it. It says 'Server Offline'. I contacted @EpicGames. They said its @Ubisoft 's problem. Your chat support is closed. & email support does not work.What are we consumers to do? Should we demand refund?''

However, users should take solace in knowing that Ubisoft had previously corrected their own mistake of providing a false release date. In their official forum, Ubisoft had addressed the real release date and time of the gamer for PC platforms and apologised for any inconvenience. Check out an excerpt from their forum below -

DedSec, we have identified an incorrect PC launch timing that we previously announced. Due to an internal communication error we had previously communicated an incorrect date and time for the Epic Games Store PC launch.



The correct launch date is October 29th, at 3PM UTC.



Below we also included a picture with the Ubisoft Connect PC launch timings for more countries which will hopefully make it easier to spot when you can start recruiting your resistance!



We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this communication error and thank you for your understanding.

