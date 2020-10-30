Watch Dogs: Legion Keeps Crashing; Makers To Release A Fix For This New Bug

Ubisoft’s Watch Dog: Legion has now been launched and the players can’t get enough of it. They have now been asking a number of questions about the game lately. So let’s take a deep dive into the questions asked by the gamers. Here are the answers to all the questions related to the problem of Watch Dogs: Legion keeps crashing on pc.

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Prompts 'server Offline' On Release Day; Leaves Players Distressed

Also Read | How Long To Beat Watch Dogs: Legion: Total Time Required To Complete Main Campaign

Watch Dogs: Legion crashing on PC

Some players have been saying that Watch Dogs: Legion keeps crashing on pc. According to Ubisoft, the players who have been experiencing this new problem might have to update their OS. They have released a statement on their official website that says, “We recommend updating your OS to updates 1903 or 1909 at the minimum," they say, "and strongly suggest having the latest OS system version installed when running the game. " After looking at the number of fan reports about Watch Dogs: Legion bug, makers have decided to solve the issue. Apart from the statement, the makers are also releasing a hotfix to solve this issue. Here are the Patch Notes for the new Watch Dogs: Legion.

Global performance improvements on PS4 for smoother gameplay/driving

Made several improvements to PC performance

Optimized performance to improve framerates for RTX GPUs

Fixed an issue that caused framerate drops to occur when characters walk through checkpoints

Improved the framerate performance when driving

Fixed a freeze when switching input controllers on PC

Fixed sporadic crashes on PS4

Fixed sporadic crashes on Xbox One/S

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when launched on a console set to TURKISH, INDONESIAN, GREEK, ROMANIAN, HUNGARIAN, VIETNAMESE or THAI languages

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash on Xbox One X when selecting a certain option in the Into the Void mission

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when browsing through the Premium Shop tabs on Xbox One

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Showcases Major Bugs On Xbox One X Platform

More about Watch Dogs: Legion

We've deployed a hotfix on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC patch coming on Friday. Here is a list of fixes included in the hotfix: https://t.co/HMN29WdCLq pic.twitter.com/M73ldAGX8O — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) October 29, 2020

Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion has now been released on October 29,2020. Unlike the first two additions of Watch Dogs that took place in Chicago and San Francisco, respectively, Watch Dogs Legion is going to give the players an option to play in a different city, London. In Watch Dogs Legion the players will get to "recruit" and take control of any NPC in the game. They have also specified that the player’s character choice will actually affect how the game plays out. Ubisoft also revealed that this game will have a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X. Ubisoft also made some changes with their current games. As the fans were not able to log in to view the Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft has decided to give them Watch Dogs 2 for free. They just need to have a Ubisoft account in order to get their Watch Dogs 2 at no cost. They can download directly from the Uplay app.

Also Read | How To Get Aiden Pearce In Watch Dogs: Legions? When Will Character Arrive In-game?

Also Read | Watch Dogs: Legion Crashing? Ubisoft Rolls Out Patch Notes With Hotfix Immediately