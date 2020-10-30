Watch Dogs: Legion Masks: Find Out Locations To All Masks In Game

Watch Dogs: Legion has quite recently hit the stores and the players have been anticipating the release of the next installment to the franchise for a long time. Character customization has become a vital piece of any game. Players need the most point by point level of customisation accessible to them so they can take a look that is extraordinary and as per their preferences and inclinations. Watch Dogs: Legion enables the player to go all out with customization for their character by giving an immense inventory of customization alternatives. Players have been wondering about all the mask options in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion All Masks

When the Watch Dogs: Legion Trailer was released, fans were shown characters wearing an interesting variety of masks. These masks are a crucial part of the game as they help conceal the identity of the character when planning an attack and also helps complete a look a player is going for. Watch Dogs: Legion has a vast choice of masks that players need to unlock in the city of London. Almost all masks in Watch Dogs: Legion can be unlocked by finding them scattered across London with an exception of some available for purchase from the Ubisoft Store in-game. Masks can be found in Mask Boxes throughout the city. Here are the locations to Watch Dogs: Legion All masks according to Boroughs:

Nine Elms:

Nine Elms Docks

Embassy Garden

Southwark Park:

Rotherhithe Docks

North of King’s College

The Martlet’s Nest

Southwark Incinerator

Lambeth:

Brixton Barrier Block

The Xcess

The London Lens

European Processing Centre

City of London:

London Bridge

Roberts and Scott Hall

Tower Hamlets:

Helmsman's Tracks

Cemetery Park

Camden:

Camden Market

St. Pancras International

Islington and Hackney:

Food Town

World of Tomorrow

Seam Nightclub

St. John’s Gate

Museum of the Home

City of Westminster:

Somerset House

Buckingham Palace

Downing Street

Broca Tech

New Scotland Yard

The Earl’s Fortune Safehouse

Watch Dogs: Legion Best recruits

The entire game of Watch Dogs: Legion spins around enlisting NPCs and building a group to overrule the overseeing assortment of London. Players must be careful while enlisting NPCs as these are the playable characters in the game as well. Players should remember their details and ranges of abilities while building an ideal group. Characters that pass on in the game, don't return, so the players need to continually manufacture a group while playing the game. Here are probably the best Watch Dogs: Legion Recruits:

Hacker

Drone Expert

Hitman

Paramedic

Beekeeper

Football Hooligan

Getaway Driver

Anarchist

