Watch Dogs Legion Recruits: Check Out Max Number Of Recruits You Can Have

Released on October 29, 2020, Watch Dogs: Legion is published by Ubisoft and developed by the Toronto studio. It comes under the genre of an action-adventure game and is the third instalment in the Watch Dogs series along with being the sequel to 2016's Watch Dogs 2. Continue reading to know about how many recruits can you have in Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs Legion Recruits

There are a total of 9 million playable characters in the game, but there is also a fixed limit to the number of recruits a player can have. At max, this number goes up to 45 recruits. This is not a bad limit considering the game mechanism in which a character is permanently gone once he dies, so the players will most probably be in search of new recruits.

Watch Dogs Legion Update

Watch Dogs: Legion PC players have been struggling with lost and corrupted save files since launch. Watch Dogs: Legion PC players have been constantly reporting on Reddit and also on the Ubisoft forums that many hours are gameplay are being lost due to these problematic autosave issues. On the other hand, the Xbox One players are experiencing multiple crashes. Ubisoft has mentioned that they are soon planning to release a patch by November 9 which will fix all the issues.

Watch Dogs Legion Download and Requirements

Watch Dogs Legion is available for the following platforms - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows.

Watch Dogs: Legion system requirements (Minimum) OS - Windows 10 (x64) CPU - Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz GPU - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/GeForce GTX 1650 VRAM - 4 GB RAM - 8 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space - 45 GB Ubisoft Account is a must to play the game

Watch Dogs: Legion system requirements (Recommended) OS - Windows 10 (x64) CPU - Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz GPU - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/GeForce GTX 1660 Super VRAM - 6 GB RAM - 8 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space - 45 GB Ubisoft Account is a must to play the game



