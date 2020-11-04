'Watch Dogs: Legion' To Have Aiden Pierce As One Of The Main Protagonists

Watch Dogs: Legion is a 2020 game that falls under the genre of the action-adventure game, published by Ubisoft, and developed by its Toronto studio. It is the sequel to the 2016's Watch Dogs 2 and is the third instalment in the Watch Dogs series. Players will be able to play as the main protagonist of Watch Dogs, Aiden Pierce. Continue reading to know all about this Watch Dogs: Legion update.

Watch Dogs: Legion Map

Watch Dogs: Legion Walkthrough

Watch Dogs: Legion download is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. Below is a list of chapters in this DLC.

Prologue

Watch Dogs: Legion starts off with two Prologue missions in which the players will have to take the role of DedSec operative Dalton as he sneaks into the Palace of Westminster. Players will have to deal with the threat that London is facing. Operation Westminster Restart DedSec



DedSec Chapter - Squad Goals

Now, this is the first chapter after finishing the prologue missions. This chapter is going to introduce the players with DedSec as it gets back on the scene. There will be a few Squad Goals in this Chapter for each mission listed below. Light a Spark Clarion Call Reporting For Duty Digging Up the Past



Kelley Chapter - Body Snatchers

This Chapter is going to be the first introduction to the criminal organization that is known by the name Clan Kelley. Players need to search for a former DedSec operative whose name is Ángel López. There could be a possibility that he has been abducted. Lost in the Process Clan Kelley's New Export Bloody Mary Kelley



Albion Chapter - Zero Tolerance

This Chapter is about the Albion organization that started getting active after the bombings happened at the police London. Players will have to find a man named Hamish Bolaji to help with fighting back against this Albion organization. Gap in the Armour Inside Albion Recruit An Albion Guard Stealing Schemes In the Belly of the Beast



404 Chapter - Family Business

This chapter is about a hacker organization that goes by the name 404. Players will receive a message from this organization from Sabine, after which they will have to start completing their contracts to get more information about them. It might also be possible that this hacker organization will be able to help DedSec. Initiate Sequence 404 Not Found Coming Home Into the Void



SIRS Chapter - Spy Games

This chapter is going to be an introduction to yet another organization in London which goes by the name Signals Intelligence Response, (also known as SIRS). Players will have to meet up with a SIRS contact which will further help in getting more information on this surveillance organization and also to find out about Zero-Day. The Whistleblower Espionage 101 Honey Trap Hunting Zero-Day Smoking Gun Kill Box The Malik Dossier Barbarians at The Gate



Kelley Chapter - Down the Darkweb

This will make the players deal with the Clan Kelley owner, Mary Kelley. This chapter will eventually require the players to put a stop to the Clan Kelley business. Crashing the Auction Market Closing Falling From Grace



Albion Chapter - True Colours

This chapter will get the players back with Albion organization. By now the player will have Hamish Bolaji on their side, so they will have to meet with his contact at Albion to get some solid evidence. Nigel’s Close Shave Defanging The Flock Justice4Claire London's Protectors Restoking the Fire

Restoking the Fire

DedSec Chapter - London Rising

London Rising is the final chapter in Watch Dogs: Legion and this will reveal as to who actually is behind all the Zero-Day bombings. DedSec Party The Face of the Enemy Hard Reset



