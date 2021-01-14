What Does Bullet Velocity Do In Cold War? Learn The Importance Of Bullet Velocity Stat

The most recent portion of the Call of Duty Black Ops Franchise is COD Cold War. This game has overwhelmed the world. Players love to play the legitimate Cold War-themed story and furthermore utilize the weapons that were being utilized around then through their arresting effort. Cold War is likewise a serious multiplayer game and to dominate in this game mode, the players ought to be knowledgeable with specific complexities of the game. Numerous players have wondered what does bullet velocity do in Cold War.

What does bullet velocity do in Cold War?

Bullet Velocity is a new feature in COD that has been added to the game in Modern Warfare in 2019. Thanks to the Bullet Velocity feature, the shooting mechanics of every COD game has changed a lot. Previously the bullets would directly pierce through the target as soon as they were shot, now the bullet travels, and players can also experience bullet drops thanks to this feature.

Here is where Bullet Velocity comes into play, more bullet velocity means that the player's shot will travel for a longer and distance and a faster speed. Adding attachments to weapons that increase the bullet velocity is advisable for the players as not only does it help cover longer distances, it also creates a higher damage impact when shooting at targets from a close range.

Best Krig 6 Loadout in Cold War

Players should always be well versed with multiple load-outs for several weapons in the game. This gives the player an upper hand on their opponents and also helps them learn which weapons suit their playstyle the most. For the Best Krig 6 Loadout in Cold War, the player needs to keep in mind the Krig 6 Class, Krig 6 Loadout, and Krig 6 attachments. Here’s what the player needs to create the Best Krig 6 loadout in Cold War:

Krig 6 Loadout: Run and Gun

Krig 6 attachments:

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 15.5″ Contour

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Wire Stock

Krig 6 Loadout: Stealth

Krig 6 attachments:

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Infiltrator

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Tactical Stock

Krig 6 Loadout: Long Range

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown

Body: SOF Target Destinator

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: SARS Jungle Grip

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

