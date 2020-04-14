What Is Arctic Mode In PUBG Mobile And When Is It Releasing?

Tencent Games had introduced a bunch of new features and game modes with its recent PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update, including the Amusement Park Mode, New Airdrop Weapon – DBS, the Royale Pass Season 12 and a lot more. The developers are now working to bring a new game mode, called the Arctic Mode.

Also Read | How To Set Yourself Looking For Work In GTA 5 Online And Participate In VIP Work?

What is Arctic mode in PUBG Mobile?

The Arctic Mode is a game mode that will be based around the Classic Mode gameplay where the arctic storms will occur periodically on the Vikendi island at the Adriatic Sea. Players will have to try and keep their body temperatures high enough; otherwise, their health will start deteriorating. However, players will be able to use certain methods in order to maintain their body temperatures to ensure survival.

Also Read | When Is The Next Patch Day In 'Free Fire'? New Character & Ranking System Revealed

How to maintain your body temperature in Arctic mode?

Here are some of the tricks you can use to maintain your body temperature in the new Arctic mode:

Light up fire indoors with the help of a lighter. You can also collect and gather branches to add to the fire and also increase the heating time.

Eat roasted chicken to maintain or restore your body temperature. You will need to hunt chickens and roast them on fire.

Use a heater, heat pack or similar items.

Also Read | What Is Storm Surge In Fortnite? How Does It Work And Secret To Avoid It?

Arctic mode release date

The Arctic Mode was first unveiled by developers as part of the PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update which went live on servers a few weeks ago. The release date of Arctic Mode was also officially announced by the developers and the feature will be unlocked on April 16, 2020.

Show off your seasonal style, and beguile enemies with your beauty! Get the Arctic Witch Set and more in the Arctic Spin now! pic.twitter.com/imuVPzLtmG — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 23, 2019

The Arctic mode will also include a number of other features to make things more exciting for fans. This includes the arrival of Snowboards from the Winter Festival for people who enjoy snowboarding. Moreover, you will also see Drones in the area to scout the surrounding regions.

Also Read | What Is Hot Bomb In GTA 5 Online And How To Participate In The Mode?

Image credits: PUBG Mobile