How To Get Free 10 Dollars On PS4 If You Are PlayStation Plus Subscriber?

Sony is offering free PlayStation Store credits to the subscribers of its PlayStation Plus service. The store credits are being offered to members to celebrate 10 years of the PlayStation Plus service. However, the company will be giving away the gift to only select users and not everyone. The offer is applicable to both people in the United States and other countries.

How to get free 10 dollars on PS4?

There are more than 30 million PlayStation Plus subscribers, so it’s likely that the company may not give the free PS store credits to all its members. However, the company hasn’t detailed any criteria for selecting members to receive the free $10 credit. It is possible that the members could be selected at random or Sony might just roll out the free credits to all of its users, but nothing has been confirmed from the company's end.

How to check if you have received free 10 dollars on PS4?

If you have received the celebratory PlayStation Store credit, you will be able to check it by signing into your PlayStation Store account. All you need to do is log into your PlayStation Store account and head over to 'Account Profile.' Next, you need to click on the profile icon. Alternatively, you can also boot up your PS console and a message should pop up on the screen if you have been selected for the offer. In case you missed it, you can check out the detailed list of all the notifications from the quick menu.

Once you receive the store credits, you won’t have to do anything to claim the amount. It will be directly credited to your account and can be used for making purchases at the PS Store. However, you should note that the company is still in the process of crediting the amount to the selected members. So, for all the PlayStation Plus members who haven’t received the gift, there is a possibility that you might still receive it later this week. As part of the 10 year anniversary, the company is also offering members a free theme to select users.

Image credits: @0_astrea | Unsplash