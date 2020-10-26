Fortnite Makers Introduce New Pump It Up Emote To Their Fortnitemares

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Makers just added a number of new skins to their Halloween event. So we have decided to talk about those additions to the game. Read more to know about some popular skins in Fortnite.

Pump It Up Emote in Fortnite

The players have been talking about the new pump it up emote in Fortnite. This new pump it up emote has been added as a part of Fortnitemares event and the players seem to love it. They can buy this emote from Fortnite item shop for some 500 Vbucks. Apart from this, we have also managed to find a lot of their valuable information about this new emote. So to help you out, we have listed down all the details we have about the new pump it up emote in Fortnite

Release Date: October 30th, 2019

Last Seen: October 26th, 2020

Rarity: Rare

Type: Emote

Price: 500 V-Bucks

Availability: Shop

ID: EID_PumpkinDance

Categories: Dances

More about Fortnite

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



Read more: https://t.co/UvPTCmwmnJ pic.twitter.com/oNsnmHAfCI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 21, 2020

Fortnite’s upcoming Halloween event, Fortnitemares is just around the corner and the makers have already released some new changes made to the game. Their latest Fortnite update is bringing in a number of different Fortnite skins, weapons, perks and other items related to the festive theme. This is all going to be released with their Fortnite 14.40 update. To help you guys out, we have listed down some of the changes that are going to be made for Fortnitemares.

Halloween Challenges and Free Rewards

Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.

Fortnite has also been getting a lot of popularity for their virtual concert that was arranged during the lockdown. The Butterfly Effect rapper Travis Scott took a step ahead for his fans some and gave them some exclusive Travis Scott beats. He managed to do the same by performing at a virtual live concert of the popular game, Fortnite. For Travis’ concert, around 12 million people had logged in to see the rapper perform a set of his most famous songs along with a completely new song for all the viewers stuck inside their houses due to the pandemic.

