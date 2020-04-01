The Debate
When Does Flick Come In 'Animal Crossing' And How Long Does He Stay?

Gaming

Flick is a special visitor in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' who visits your island on a few occasions. So when does Flick come to your island? Find out.

When does Flick come

Animal Crossing: New Horizon's Bug-Off event will be starting off very soon. The annual event will be live on the third Saturday of every summer month. As for this year, the event will be hosted by Flick, a chameleon character who will replace the former host Nat. There is a belief that these two characters are actually related. The event and character will also give players an opportunity to collect more bells, bug statues, exciting rewards, and a lot more.

When does Flick come?

While Flick will be hosting the event this year, he is not actually restricted to it as he will be seen making random visits to the island throughout the year. There is no specific time of the week or day when he shows up.

How long does Flick stay in Animal Crossing?

As noted above, Flick will randomly visit your island on any given day throughout the year. However, he will leave the very next day by 5 AM, so make sure to sell all of your bugs to Flick whenever he visits your island if you wish to make more money than usual.

Does Flick buy tarantulas in Animal Crossing?

Flick has a very good resource of bells, and he pays you 1.5x more for New Horizon's bugs than Timmy. When he visits, you can also sell him those tarantulas for even more cash as they go for 12,000 bells each. So, you can expect to see more players hunting bugs on these islands soon. In addition, if someone wishes to commission a piece of art of any kind of bug, they can trade with Flick three of the same kind of bug for a sculpture in return. You will be able to find this in their New Horizons' mailbox the next day.

Image credits: Nintendo | Polygon

