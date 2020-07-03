Where Are All The Floating Rings At Lazy Lake? Know The Location Now

After Fortnite Season 3 came out, players became very excited because of all the new updates that came with it. One can now ski on the water while riding on sharks, Meowscles' son is here to show how cool he is, and many new mythic weapons have gained popularity as soon as they got released. However, where players are enjoying the flooded map and the new challenges, a single challenge in the game has got them confused. They need to find out where are all the Floating Rings at Lazy Lake. But, they are entirely confused. If you are also puzzled about "where are all the Floating Rings at Lazy Lake?" Here is all you need to know.

Where are all the Floating Rings at Lazy Lake in Fortnite Season 3?

The Floating Rings are pretty important to complete the current challenge that is making everyone go crazy. However, you might have already spotted the Floating Rings in Fortnite at several different areas on the map, but players did not have any idea what these rings were for. Well, according to many reports, there will be a range of challenges which would require you to collect those rings. Floating Rings at Lazy Lake can be found at one of the largest, non-flooded zones on the map right now.

Players have revealed that there are a total of 4 Floating Rings at Lazy Lake, however, no one is sure. But, as per the challenge, a player just needs to collect 4 so that might be enough. This means four lazy Lake Floating rings would help you get through the challenge easily.

Below is an approximate location of Lazy Lake Floating Rings. Visit each location precisely and collect the important rings to complete your challenge. Specifically, you will find a floating ring near the toll booth at the east edge of town, however, you will have to build a small ramp up to it.

All rings at Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

