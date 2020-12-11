Where Are Car Parts In Fortnite? Learn How To Complete This Fortnite Weekly Challenge

Fortnite has entered Season 5 of Chapter 2, calling it Zero Point. The Season 4 Galactus Ending was left on a cliffhanger with Galactus being knocked into the Zero Point Dimension. Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point has a bounty hunter theme, where all the greatest bounty hunters from different universes have been called upon. Fortnite 2nd Weekly Challenges for Season 5 are out and it has the players asking where are the car parts in Fortnite:

Also read: Fortnite Awakening Challenge: Here's How To Reach 88 In A Whiplash

Also read: How To Get The Rainbow Fog Wrap In Fortnite In Four Easy Steps?

Where are the car parts in Fortnite?

One of the latest Fortnite Weekly challenges needs the players to find car parts at Dirty Docks. These have been spread out in this location and there a total of 3 car parts that the player has to find in order to complete the challenge. The locations of these car parts can be easy to miss and that’s why many are asking where to find car parts. Players are having a hard time locating these car parts as they are very small items, spread across a huge area. Learn where to find car parts for Fortnite Weekly Challenge below:

First, the player needs to head over to the Dirty Docks in Fortnite

There they need to look for a semi-opened storage container and that will contain the first car part.

The second car part is located in a nearby Junkyard. The players can find the car part near the big orange machine.

The third part is also located in a nearby junkyard. Players will have to look for this one near the chained fences.

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for the second week below:

Destroy mailboxes (x5)

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (x3)

Find car parts (x3)

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (x1)

Drive through flaming rings (x1)

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (x3)

Destroy dog houses (x3)

Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500, 3000, 4500, 6000, 7500) – Legendary Challenge

Also read: How To Get Thee Sing Along Emote In Fortnite? Price, Release Date And Rarity Of This Emote

Also read: Fortnite Exotic Weapons Locations: Location And Price For The New Exotic Weapons