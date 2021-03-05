Where Are Cookbooks In Fortnite? Check Out Fortnite Cookbook Locations

Fortnite is one of the games that always has new content for the new players to dwell in. Whether it be weekly challenges, Seasonal Updates, version updates, there’s always something new for the players to try out in the game. Week 14 of Season 5 is here and Fortnite is back again with a new Weekly Challenge set. One of the challenges in the 14th week has the players asking, Where are the Cookbooks in Fortnite?

Where are the Cookbooks in Fortnite?

A new week has dawned and with that, the latest Fortnite Weekly Challenges have arrived. One of these challenges has the players looking for Fortnite Cookbook Locations. These Cookbooks have been placed very carefully by the game developers to make it tough for the players to find. Check out the Fortnite Cookbook Locations below:

To collect Cookbooks in Fortnite the players will have to visit two POIs, Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs:

Pleasant Park

Cookbook 1: Players should head towards the west of this POI and enter a white-colored house to find the first cookbook.

Cookbook 2: Then in the same area the players need to head towards a Yellow colored house to get the second cookbook.

Cookbook 3: From here the players should head towards the northeast direction and enter a grey-colored house to find the third cookbook.

Cookbook 4: Then they should head towards the northeast and look for a bricked house for the fourth Cookbook.

Cookbook 5: For the last cookbook in this POI, the players will have to head towards the southwest and acquire it from a green-colored house.

Craggy Cliffs

Cookbook 1: First the players should head towards the east of this POI and find the first cookbook in the metal factory

Cookbook 2: Then the players should run towards the west end and collect cookbook two from the large white building

Cookbook 3: Then the players need to look for a clock tower in this POI, west of that is a White-colored house kitchen with the third cookbook

Cookbook 4: The fourth and final cookbook is located inside the Clock Tower, behind the staircase

Disclaimer: While the players are trying to collect cookbooks in Fortnite, they should be on guard as other players in the session will be trying to get their hands on it too.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 14

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the 14th week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges:

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive a vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive a vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Legendary Challenge:

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000)

