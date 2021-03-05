Where Are Cookbooks In Fortnite? Check Out Fortnite Cookbook Locations

Quick links:
Fortnite is one of the games that always has new content for the new players to dwell in. Whether it be weekly challenges, Seasonal Updates, version updates, there’s always something new for the players to try out in the game. Week 14 of Season 5 is here and Fortnite is back again with a new Weekly Challenge set. One of the challenges in the 14th week has the players asking, Where are the Cookbooks in Fortnite?
A new week has dawned and with that, the latest Fortnite Weekly Challenges have arrived. One of these challenges has the players looking for Fortnite Cookbook Locations. These Cookbooks have been placed very carefully by the game developers to make it tough for the players to find. Check out the Fortnite Cookbook Locations below:
To collect Cookbooks in Fortnite the players will have to visit two POIs, Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs:
Disclaimer: While the players are trying to collect cookbooks in Fortnite, they should be on guard as other players in the session will be trying to get their hands on it too.
Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the 14th week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:
