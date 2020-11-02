Watch Dogs Legion Secret Characters; How To Find The Most Secretive Characters In Game?

Watch Dogs Legion is soaring in popularity by the day. Giving the players the ability to recruit any character from the open-world has given the game a massive boost in fame. This type of ability has never been seen before in any other game. Players need to recruit new characters according to their skill set and create the most efficient team to overthrow the governing body in London. There are some Watch Dogs Legion secret characters that players have been asking about.

What are the secret characters in Watch Dogs Legion?

The secret characters in Watch Dogs Legion are the hitman and the spy. These two are the most secretive characters in the game and can be a really beneficial addition to the team. The skills of these characters can help the player get ahead in the game quickly. Here are the Watch Dogs Legion Secret characters and how you can find them in the game:

Hitman

One of the ways of making a player’s team extremely lethal is hiring a Hitman. Finding a Hitman can be a difficult process in the game, fortunately for the players, there is a sure-shot way of recruiting a hitman in Watch Dogs: Legion. Players don’t come across hitmen randomly in the game; there's a very low chance that a player would find a Hitman just walking down the streets of London in the game. One of the best ways to find a Hitman in the game is making the location Nine Elms Defiant.

Nine Elms borough is located in the Southwest area of the map. Players will have to finish the tasks in the area to make the borough defiant. After completing the tasks, the player will be rewarded with a Hitman on their team and also a new mission called The Black Hole of Battersea. Hitmen are very useful and strong recruits. They carry the strongest weapons in the game, a Desert Eagle pistol and a G36 Assault Rifle. Hitmen can also perform Gunkata takedowns and dodge rolls, making them an ideal recruit in the game.

Spy

Spies are agents of disguise. Misdirection and stealth are their strengths. The spy has a P9 silenced, which helps to take out enemies without alerting the others. They have a spy watch that can jam enemy signals. They also have a spy car in case the character needs a quick getaway from a messy situation. These abilities make the Spy character one of the best in Watch Dogs Legion. The best way to recruit a spy is to complete all the Westminster tasks and make the borough defiant. Another way would be to look for them in the open world, but the odds of a spy appearing randomly in the open world are very slim.

