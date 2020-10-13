Where Is Halsin In Baldur's Gate 3? Know All About The Halsin Quest

The 3rd main installment in the Baldur's Gate series is Baldur's Gate 3 which was released on October 6, 2020 as an early access title. It comes in the role-playing video game category whose developers and publishers are Larian Studios. This popular franchise is based on the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Continue reading to know all about how to find Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3.

Where is Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3

Halsin is the leader of Grove of the Druids who stays absent currently. The player will have to find and bring him back for restoring peace as there is a conflict going on between the Tieflings and the Druides. Halsin has now become a bear because of his druid-esque magical affinity with nature. Now he is missing somewhere in the outside of a huge goblin camp.

If the player has already received the objective to search for Halsin then it will already be known about the goblin camp west of the Druid's Grove. To be able to get at this location, pass through the Blighted Village and a fast travel waypoint will be available if the player has already passed through this location before. Keep going through this area, cross the bridge where a horde of goblins will be waiting.

After passing through here the player will reach a goblin village. It will be advisable to do a quicksave before entering the prison as the player will be required to pass a check for progressing without having to fight. Right after entering inside, three options will be given as to which goblin the player wants to fight - Dror Ragzlin, True Soul Gut, and a Dror having the name Minthara. Fight the last one in order to bring back Halsin.

After defeating Minthara, Halsin will be back to the Druid's Grove and will agree to help the player with the tadpole stuck on the head. After this, he will mention a celebration party for the victory achieved today. Next, speak to Zevlor and head to the camp and spend the night away drinking. The next morning Halsin will head over to the player and talk about the next steps for this quest.

Promo Image Credits: Larian Studios