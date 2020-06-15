How To Get True Ending In Persona 4 Golden And Unlock Secret Dungeon?

Persona 4 Golden is an enhanced version of Persona 4 for PlayStation Vita and is finally available via Steam for PC users. The game’s jump to PC makes it a beloved entry for the mainline Persona series as it was earlier restricted only to the PlayStation console. The modern classic comes with high-definition graphics along with improved frame rates and also adds a bunch of new characters, dungeons, and more from the original title. Of the many surprises, the game also has a true ending which users can unlock later in the story.

How to get true ending in Persona 4 Golden?

To unlock the Persona 4 Golden true ending, you will actually need to keep your temper in check. Getting a true ending depends on the kind of decisions you make during the game, which also determines if the story concludes early or continues for a few extra hours.

Persona 4 Golden true ending requirements

As you progress through the game, there will be a point where you find yourself facing a bunch of questions on December 3. Once the set of choices roll out, you need to make sure that you get your answers in a certain way that will go on to determine the ending. This will be a point in the story where you will be answering questions around throwing Namatame inside of the TV world. To get your desired ending in Persona 4 Golden, you need to show that you're against the idea by following a certain set of dialogue choices when prompted. You will come across a total of seven dialogues in a row, so make sure that you answer them as follows:

Any option is fine "Wait a second here..." "We're missing something." "Namatame's true feeling." "Something's bothering me." "We're missing something..." "Calm the hell down!"

If you fail to make the above choices, the game will time-skip and take you all the way to March 20 which will lead you to a Bad Ending in the game. If you make all the above choices, you will be rolled on to December 5 and presented with another objective, putting you on the path to True Ending. Later on in the game, you must decide who the True Killer is.

Make sure that you choose Adachi or else you will detour to a bad ending again. Inform your friends about the situation and you will unlock the dungeon, leading you to the best possible ending. Once you have done that, you will get to a point where you need to say goodbye to all of your friends. Be careful that you don't send the player back home. Finally, go to Junes Food Court, and your true ending will be unlocked.

Hollow Forest is a unique secret dungeon associated with Marie that you can also unlock along with the true ending. This option is only available with the ‘Golden’ version of Persona 4 and can be unlocked by simply maxing out Marie’s Social Link relationship.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store