Where To Plant Evidence In Fortnite? Learn How To Complete This Fortnite Weekly Challenge

Fortnite has entered Season 5 of Chapter 2, calling it Zero Point. The Season 4 Galactus Ending was left on a cliffhanger with Galactus being thumped into the Zero Point Dimension. Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point has a bounty hunter topic, where all the best bounty hunters from various universes have been called forward. Fortnite 2nd Weekly Challenges for Season 5 are out and it has the players inquiring where to plant evidence in Fortnite:

Where to plant evidence in Fortnite?

Plant evidence in Fortnite is one of the latest Weekly Challenges in Fortnite Season 5. To complete this challenge the players will either have to Plant Evidence in Flush Factory or Plant Evidence in Catty Corner. In total, the players have to plant 3 items of evidence, which can be at any of these two locations. Players will have to look for areas with small planks lying around as this is where they need to plant the evidence. Here are the locations where the players have to Plant evidence in Fortnite:

Plant Evidence in Flush Factory:

For the First evidence item, the players need to look for a dumpster under a metal staircase on the Northwest side of this area

For the second evidence item, again the players need to look for a dumpster near a staircase facing the ocean towards the southern area of this region

For the third evidence item, The players need to enter a big building in this area. On the east side, the player will see a big desk and the evidence is to be planted here.

Plant Evidence in Catty Corner:

The first evidence item can be planted near a gas station in Catty Corner towards the east

The second evidence item needs to be planted near a trailer towards the north of Catty Corner

The third evidence item needs to be planted in the same area, near a pink storage container, towards the south.

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for the second week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for the second week below:

Destroy mailboxes (x5)

Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (x3)

Find car parts (x3)

Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (x1)

Drive through flaming rings (x1)

Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (x3)

Destroy dog houses (x3)

Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500, 3000, 4500, 6000, 7500) – Legendary Challenge

