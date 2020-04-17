Where Is Midas Golden Llama In Fortnite And How You Can Find It?

Quick links:
Fortnite is in the final two weeks of its Chapter 2, Season 2 challenges. The Week 9 challenges of Fortnite Season 2 have now gone live and they task players with a number of exciting challenges. However, one of the most difficult tasks requires players to search Midas Golden Llama which is somewhere between a Junk Yard, Gas Station and an RV Park. So, we will show you where the Midas Golden Llama is located in Fortnite and how its placement relates to the three landmarks mentioned earlier.
Also Read | How To Get Silver Scavenger Medals In Fortnite To Customise Maya's Pants?
The Midas Golden Llama can be found in a small warehouse building which is close to the overpass west of Frenzy Farm, connecting the spot to Dirty Docks. The Junk Yard is on the north side, the Gas Station is to the east and the RV Campsite is to the south. As such, they take the shape of a triangle on the map.
Here is what the warehouse building is going to look like which may seem a bit nondescript; however, it sticks out when you know what you're finding.
Also Read | How To Set Yourself Looking For Work In GTA 5 Online And Participate In VIP Work?
Image credits: InTheLittleWood | YouTube
Once you get inside the building, you will see a big Golden Llama sitting on the wall. Just search the location and this easy challenge progress is yours.
Also Read | What Is The Fortnite Creative Hub Vault Code And Where To Find The Clues?
The Midas Golden Llama is one of the many challenges available in the Week 9 of Chapter 2, Season 2 challenges. Here is a complete list of challenges.
Also Read | How To Get Deadpool Skin In Fortnite And Why Are Deadpool Challenges Not Showing Up?