Where Is Midas Golden Llama In Fortnite And How You Can Find It?

Fortnite is in the final two weeks of its Chapter 2, Season 2 challenges. The Week 9 challenges of Fortnite Season 2 have now gone live and they task players with a number of exciting challenges. However, one of the most difficult tasks requires players to search Midas Golden Llama which is somewhere between a Junk Yard, Gas Station and an RV Park. So, we will show you where the Midas Golden Llama is located in Fortnite and how its placement relates to the three landmarks mentioned earlier.

Where is Midas Golden Llama in Fortnite?

The Midas Golden Llama can be found in a small warehouse building which is close to the overpass west of Frenzy Farm, connecting the spot to Dirty Docks. The Junk Yard is on the north side, the Gas Station is to the east and the RV Campsite is to the south. As such, they take the shape of a triangle on the map.

Here is what the warehouse building is going to look like which may seem a bit nondescript; however, it sticks out when you know what you're finding.

Image credits: InTheLittleWood | YouTube

Once you get inside the building, you will see a big Golden Llama sitting on the wall. Just search the location and this easy challenge progress is yours.

Fortnite Week 9 Midas Challenges

The Midas Golden Llama is one of the many challenges available in the Week 9 of Chapter 2, Season 2 challenges. Here is a complete list of challenges.

Search chests in different named locations (6)

Deal damage to players with sniper rifles (300)

Upgrade a weapon to legendary rarity at an upgrade bench (1)

Search a llama, legendary chest or supply drop (1)

Deal damage to a Choppa with a passenger or pilot inside (100)

Collect XP coins (5)

Carry a giant pink teddy bear found in Risky Reels 100 meters (100)

Search Midas golden llama between a junkyard, gas station and an RV campsite (1)

Gather intel during Spy Games operation matches (10)

Earn survival, combat or scavenger gold medals (3)

