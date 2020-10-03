Genshin Impact All Geoculus Locations: Find All 160 Locations Here

Genshin Impact developed by miHoYo is undoubtedly one of the most popular newly launched games. The free-to-play game has several innovative interfaces which not only intrigue a player, but it also gets them hooked with a good storyline. With so many challenges and in-game missions, the MMORPG game is full of thrilling adventures. However, recently players are wondering about "Genshin Impact Geoculus location". If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Genshin Impact Geoculus location

Genshin Impact is full of mysterious items and powerful characters, however, Geoculus in Genshin Impact is one of the most essential items in the game. It is offered to the Statue of the Seven for some incredible rewards. You can exchange your Geoculus there as an offering to the gods to the Statue of the Seven. This will help you to level up that Statue of the Seven, which gets you rewards including Raising your Stamina, Adventure EXP to level up, Primogem, and Geo Sigils. There are in total of 160 Geoculus that you can find in the MMORPG. The map below consists of all the 160 Geoculus Locations in Genshin Impact. Take a look at all the locations and mark it you game map to start collecting them one location at a time.

Genshin Impact Geoculus location map

Image ~ Genshin Impact Map App Sample Official Site

Genshin Impact Characters as per tier list

For the S Tier in Genshin Impact

Diluc for DPS

Fischl for Support

Qiqi as Healer

Venti for Support

For the A Tier in Genshin Impact

Barbara as Healer

Chongyun for DPS

Jean as Healer

Keqing for DPS

Mona for DPS

Razor for DPS

Traveller (Anemo) for Support

Xiangling for DPS, Support

Xiao for DPS

For the B Tier in Genshin Impact

Kaeya for Support

Klee for DPS

Ningguang for DPS

Sucrose for Support

Traveller (Geo) for Support

Xingqiu for Support

For the C Tier in Genshin Impact

Beidou for DPS

Bennett for DPS, Support

Lisa for Support

Noelle for DPS, Healer

Promo Image ~ Genshin Impact Twitter

