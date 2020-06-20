Who Is Abby In 'The Last Of Us 2'? Here's A Spoiler-filled Character Explanation

Naughty Dog recently released The Last of US 2 after years of anticipation. The first game released back in 2013 and followed the character of Ellie and Joel as they survived through an apocalypse caused by the infected (Zombies). Players of the game have been vocal about starting the game without knowing anything about its plot going to the lengths of not checking out gameplay trailers. The developers of the game have also been tight-lipped about the plot.

The latest addition to The Last of Us cannon is the character of Abby. The character was earlier teased by the developers and was speculated to be the second lead of the show, which may be technically true from one perspective. Though the character of Abby is interesting and is the key character for a major 'Did That Just Happen?!' moment in the game, she cannot be discussed without diving into the spoiler territory. Know who Abby is and her impact on the story of The Last of Us 2 below:

Major spoilers ahead

Who is Abby?

Source - The Last of Us 2 gameplay

The Last of Us 2 comprises 25-30 hours of gameplay experience which allows the player to command Ellie for a fair amount of the time. In the first half of the game, Ellie seeks revenge against Abby for killing Joel mercilessly. There are some hints about the same during the beginning of the game but it is majorly unclear as to why Abby kills Joel. But in a surprise twist of events, the game puts players in command of Abby in the second half of the game.

There were some rumours early on which suggested that Abby will be a transgender character but it turns out, shes is a muscular woman as she is a member of the Western Liberation Front (WLF or Wolves). t takes a while before Abby finds Joel but she eventually ends up killing him to seek revenge as Joel was responsible for killing Abby's father, who was the surgeon trying to operate Ellie to find a possible cure for the infection. With the decision of making Abby a pivotal character for the story of The Last of Us 2, Naughty Dog has tried to show that she is not very different from Joel or Ellie.

