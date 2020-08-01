Who Is Kenshi Yonezu? All About The Next Fortnite Party Royale

Fortnite has become one of the greatest survival games around the world. With millions of downloads worldwide, the Epic Games' multiplayer game has never failed to amaze its gaming community. While most of the multiplayer survival games are stuck to the old weaponry wars, Fortnite has become a party spot too. By introducing Fortnite Party Royale, Epic Games has proven that violence is not the only means for entertainment. Nonetheless, on Friday, Kenshi Yonezu is coming to burn the stage of Fortnite Party Royale. This is the reason why many people around the globe are wondering "who is Kenshi Yonezu?" If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Who is Kenshi Yonezu?

Kenshi Yonezu is one of the finest musicians, singer-songwriter, record producer and illustrator from Japan. The Japanese singer is quite popular around the world for his most-appreciated contribution to the pop-culture. If you are an anime lover, you must have listened to the Japanese intro song of My Hero Academia which is sung by none other than Yonezu himself. Kenshi Yonezu Fortnite event is certainly going to be a blast and so be on time to not miss out your place as he is going to perform his latest album "Stray Sheep".

When is the Kenshi Yonezu Fortnite Party Royale event?

Image ~ Epic Games

Similar to all the party events in Fortnite, The Kenshi Yonezu Fortnite Party Royale event is going to start on Thursday, August 6 at 8 PM EDT and will end on Friday, August 7 at 8 PM EDT. To enjoy this event you need to follow the "First come first serve" rule to save yourself a spot.

Catch the video premiere event at the following times on Party Royale’s Main Stage

Friday, August 7, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT

Friday, August 7, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT

Friday, August 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT

Note: If you are a content creator or a stream, the VOD content created on Party Royale may contain audio that will cause your videos to be demonetized. To secure your spot in the Kenshi Yonezu Fortnite Party Royale event come 30 minutes early because if the capacity is reached you would not be able to be a part of it. However, you can still enjoy and join one of the rebroadcasts of the event.

