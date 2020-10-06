Who Is Mr Conqueror In PUBG? Know All About This Pro PUBG Player

The gaming community has been growing significantly due to the increase in the numbers of pro players around the world. These pro gamers and streamers have been inspiring and guiding newcomers or gaming fans through their incredible gameplay. Today we are going to talk about an Indian PUBG pro player who is popular by the name "Mr Conqueror." If you are his fan or if you have been inspired by his contents and streams, then here is all you need to know about "who is Mr Conqueror in PUBG?"

Who is Mr Conqueror in PUBG?

Mr Conqueror is an Indian PUBG streamer and YouTube content creator who has been bestowing his fans with his awe-inspiring gameplay streams. His real name is Madan, and he streams battle royale game on his YouTube channel regularly. He has around 528k subscriber count on his official YouTube channel, as of writing this article. He started his YouTube his journey of content creation in March 2019 which is around one and a half years ago, and he has uploaded around 353 videos, until now.

Mr Conqueror in PUBG

As per a report by Fresherslive, Mr Conqueror in PUBG has played 114 squad matches in the ongoing season of PUBG Mobile. As per the stats, the popular PUBG streamer won 66 matches out of 114 matches until now. This means that Madan's win ratio is 57.9% which is undoubtedly quite incredible. The report also reveals that he has finished in the top ten 101 times, as of writing this article.

Apart from this, Mr Conqueror in PUBG has a K / D ratio (Kill / Death ration) of 5.83, and the YouTube streamer has notched 665 kills. His average damage per match which is around 865.4 has been making many players wonder how impressive his gaming style is.

As of now, Mr Conqueror has not played any squad matches in PUBG Mobile Season 15. However, Madan had been a part of 32 solo games. The Indian PUBG streamer has achieved six Chicken Dinners and 14 top-ten finishes, and currently has an overwhelming K / D ratio of 6.75 with 216 kills. In Season 15, he has inflicted 717.8 average damage per game.

Mr Conqueror Pubg ID - 51013737408

Promo Image ~ Mr Conqeror YouTube Channel Snippet

